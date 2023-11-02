What Is Russian Oligarch And Former Chelsea FC Owner Roman Abramovich's Net Worth?

Name Roman Abramovich Net worth $7.52 Billion Salary N/A Annual income N/A Sources of income Business ventures DOB October 24, 1966 Age 57 years Gender Male Nationality Israel, Russia, Portugal Profession Businessman

Israeli-Russian businessman Roman Abramovich has an estimated net worth of $7.52 billion, as of November 2, according Bloomberg’s Billionaire Index. Abramovich is a widely-known figure and is the former owner of the English Premier League team Chelsea F.C. The billionaire has also been a controversial figure in the west due to his relations with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Roman Abramovich. Getty Images | Photo by Mikhail Svetlov

Abramovich's fortune is derived from the sale of his assets which were previously owned by the Soviet Union. He acquired the assets following the fall of the Soviet Union and began selling his stakes in the companies in 2003. He sold 26% of Aeroflot to the National Reserve Bank for $135 million, as per Bloomberg.

Abramovich then sold his aluminum assets to fellow billionaire Oleg Deripaska for over $2 billion, as per reports. He also owned a 73% stake in Russian oil company Sibneft which paid more than $3 billion in dividends to shareholders, including Abramovich.

He sold his stake in Sibneft to state-owned gas titan Gazprom for $13 billion in 2005, as per Forbes. However, Abramovich faced a lawsuit in the UK over his stake in Sibneft. Russian oligarch Boris Berezovsky alleged in a London court that Abramovich was a Sibneft shareholder, citing payments of about $2 billion. However, Abramovich argued that the money was for political protection and the judge ruled in Abramovich's favor in 2012.

Abramovich also controls stakes in Norilsk Nickel, the world's largest nickel producer, and Evraz, Russia's second-biggest steelmaker.

In 2003, Abramovich acquired Chelsea football club for an estimated $105 million, per Bloomberg. Over the next nine years, he invested about a billion dollars into the club to bring in expensive players and coaches. He also appointed Jose Mourinho as manager, who led the team into one of the most successful periods of its history.

Jose Mourinho shows his champion's medal after the Barclays Premier League Win | Getty Images | Photo by Michael Regan

Chelsea won two Premier League titles under Mourinho and reached the Champions League final in 2008 under his successor Avram Grant. The team finally won the Champions League title in 2012 under unexpected circumstances.

The club's second Champions League trophy was delivered nine years later, when they beat Manchester City in Porto under the leadership of Thomas Tuchel.

Roman Abramovich waves towards the fans after the UEFA Champions League Final | Getty Images | Photo by Alex Livesey - Danehouse

In 2022, Chelsea was sold to a consortium co-led by Todd Boehly for over $5.1 billion (£4.25 billion), which was a world-record fee at the time for a sports club, as per Forbes. The majority of the amount however, went to the team’s charitable foundation.

Currently, the Premier League are investigating the team over alleged financial transactions involved in the signings of Willian and Samuel Eto'o, who both arrived under Abramovich's ownership.

BREAKING: A Premier League investigation into transactions by Chelsea during Roman Abramovich’s era will include scrutiny of payments of millions of pounds to secret offshore companies, The Times has learnt. (@TimesSport) #CFC — Pys (@CFCPys) August 8, 2023

Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Abramovich was sanctioned by the UK government and European Union, which imposed a freezing order on assets linked to him which were estimated to be over $7 billion, as per Bloomberg.

Expensive Art Collection

Abramovich is known for his expensive personal art collection and he has also sponsored various exhibits. In 2008, Abramovich purchased a Francis Bacon painting for approximately $86.3 million in an auction, as per Celebrity Net Worth. He also bought a piece by Lucian Freud for about $33.6 million along with artworks of Pablo Picasso.

Yacht Collection

Abramovich is often regarded as the world's leading spender on yachts. He has an expansive fleet of vessels worth billions of dollars. He is the current owner of the Eclipse, a superyacht which was custom built in 2010 at the cost of approximately $700 million, according to Insider. At the time, it was the world’s largest yacht and currently it is the third largest yacht, as per Robb Report. The luxury yacht features two swimming pools, two helicopter landing pads, and a detachable submarine.

Mega yacht 'Eclipse' leaving the dock of shipyard Blohm and Voss | Getty Images | Photo by Joern Pollex

Abramovich also owns a fleet of aircraft with an estimated value of over $600 million, as per The Sun UK. The most impressive plane in the collection is a Boeing 767-33A/ER known as “The Bandit”. It is regarded as the most expensive private jet in the world, as Abramovich is estimated to have spent over $200 million to commission the jet.

After Abramovich bought the aircraft from Hawaiian Airlines, he went on to retrofit it with expensive customizations. The plane features a 30-person dining room, luxury bathrooms and advanced missile avoidance systems which is also used by Air Force One. In June 2022, a US court ordered a warrant for the seizure of two of Abramovich’s jets including ‘The Bandit’.

Abramovich's car collection is worth over $11 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth. His most notable vehicles include a Ferrari FFX, a limited-edition Pagani Zonda, a Bugatti Veyron, a Mercedes AMG GT3, and an Aston Martin Vulcan.

Abramovich reportedly has a real estate portfolio worth over $400 million (340 million pounds), as per Celebrity Net Worth. His most notable properties include four adjacent townhouses in the Upper East Side of Manhattan, which were purchased for $74 million.

Another notable property was a former hotel in Cote d'Azur, the French Riviera, which he bought for over $20 million (17 million pounds) as per Celebrity Net Worth. The former hotel is used as Abramovich’s personal getaway.

His portfolio also includes an over $150 million (125 million pounds) mansion in London's Kensington Palace Gardens, a three-story, waterfront penthouse in Chelsea, and a $65 million property in Israel, apart from several other properties.

Abramovich has been married thrice in his life. He first got married to Olga Lysova in 1987, and the two divorced in 1989. He then married Irina Malandina in 1991. Malandina is a former air-hostess, and the couple was married for 16 years and they had five chlidren. He then married Dasha Zhukova, a Russian-American art collector and businesswoman in 2008. Abramovich had two children with her before their split in 2017.

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich with former wife Dasha Zhukova | Getty Images | Photo by AMA

Abramovich is currently reported to be seeing Alexandra Korendyuk, a TV presenter who is believed to be 25 years younger to the billionaire.

