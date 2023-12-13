What Is German Filmmaker Roland Emmerich's Net Worth?

Name Roland Emmerich Net worth $200 Million Salary N/A Annual income N/A Sources of income Film Directing, producing DOB 10 November 1955 Age 68 years Gender Male Nationality Germany Profession Director, producer

Roland Emmerich at the premiere of 20th Century Fox's 'Independence Day: Resurgence' | Getty Images | Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

German director, film producer and screenwriter Roland Emmerich has an estimated net worth of $200 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Emmerich has directed blockbuster movies such as "Independence Day," "The Day After Tomorrow," and "2012." To date, his films have grossed over $3 billion at the box office worldwide.

Emmerich’s career began with working on low-budget films in Germany. He got a breakthrough in 1992 with the release of his film "Universal Soldier," which starred Jean-Claude Van Damme and Dolph Lundgren.

His net project "Stargate," was a critical and commercial success, and it grossed over $200 million worldwide. The film established Emmerich as a leading director in Hollywood making him one of the most sought-after directors.

Emmerich went on to work on several blockbuster films, including "White House Down", "The Day After Tomorrow", "Independence Day," "Godzilla," and many more. With high-budget special effects and action-packed storylines of these films, Emmerich established himself as one of the most successful and influential directors in Hollywood.

His biggest commercial success came in 2009 with the film "2012," which depicted the end of the world, which was presumably based on a claimed Mayan prediction. The film raked in over $700 million worldwide, becoming one of the highest-grossing films of that year.

Emerich’s primary source of income has been backend deals and upfront fees for his projects. In 2009, Emmerich earned over $70 million from his back-end deal and interest in the movie "2012”, per Celebrity Net Worth.

Emmerich owns several properties across the world, some of which are known for their politically provocative decoration. One such famous property is located in an exclusive part of London in Brompton Square. He bought a townhouse in the area in 2004 for nearly $6 million. However, Emmerich went on to decorate it in one of the most unique ways. He installed paintings of dictators like Mao and Lenin on the walls and a wax figure of Pope John Paul II in a cupboard under the stairs.

Hollywood director Roland Emmerich is letting his incredibly strange London home https://t.co/yVWisfhQqW pic.twitter.com/4XWU3CAXJj — House Beautiful UK (@HB) September 17, 2017

Spread over five floors, Emmerich put the five-bedroom, five-bathroom home on rent. As per a Business Insider report, Emmerich charged approximately $44,000 (£34,666) a month or approximately $10,000 (£8,000) a week.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Roland Emmerich (@rolandemmerich)

Roland Emmerich is openly gay. He has been married to Omar De Soto since 2017. He has also donated millions of dollars to several charitable causes, including the Elton John AIDS Foundation and the Trevor Project, which supports LGBTQ youth.

Omar De Soto and Roland Emmerich at the Los Angeles premiere of "Moonfall" | Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Winter

1997 Saturn Award: Best Director For “Independence Day”

2009 Honorary Bambi For "Germans in Hollywood".

1998 EFA People's Choice Award: Best European Director For “Godzilla”

2007 Hessian Film Award: Special Award

1999 Golden Camera, Germany: Golden Camera Success in Hollywood

2015 GLAAD Media Awards: Stephen F. Kolzak Award

How old is Roland Emmerich?

Roland Emmerich is 68 years old.

What movies has Roland Emmerich directed?

Roland Emmerich is known for directing several blockbuster films, including "Independence Day," "The Day After Tomorrow," and "2012."

Is Roland Emmerich married?

Roland Emmerich has been married to Omar De Soto since 2017.

What is Roland Emmerich working on now?

Roland Emerich is currently working on “Those About to Die”, an upcoming epic sword-and-sandal television series. It is expected to be released in late 2024.

How rich is Roland Emmerich?

Roland Emmerich has an estimated net worth of $200 million as of 2023.

Who produced Moonfall?

Moonfall was produced by Roland Emmerich and Harald Kloser.

