What Is Reality TV Star Kathy Wakile's Husband and Entrepreneur Rich Wakile's Net Worth?
|Name
|Rich Wakile
|Net Worth
|$5 million
|Salary
|N/A
|Annual income
|N/A
|Sources of income
|TV, Business ventures
|DOB
|January 16, 1964
|Age
|59 years
|Gender
|Male
|Nationality
|Lebanon, United States of America
|Profession
|TV Personality, Real Estate Developer, Businessman
What is Rich Wakile's Net Worth?
Lebanese-American businessman and reality star Richard Wakile has an estimated net worth of $5 million as of 2023, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Wakile is famous for his appearances alongside his wife Kathy Wakile on Bravo's hit show “The Real Housewives of New Jersey”. Apart from his appearance on TV, Wakile made a significant fortune from real estate and several businesses, including a chain of gas stations.
Sources of Income
"The Real Housewives of New Jersey"
Wakile along with his wife Kathie joined the show in the third season in 2011. They remained as full-time cast members until 2014 for three seasons. During their stint on the show, they dealt with their children’s growing up, family feuds, and the health problems of their daughter, who was diagnosed with benign brain cancer. According to The Richest, the couple made about $600,000 from the show.
Other ventures
Apart from the TV show, Wakile has been involved in real estate and gasoline. He is the owner and operator of the NJ Gas Station chain. Wakile and his wife launched a pizza restaurant in Bergen County, New Jersey, called “Pizza Love”.
Real Estate Assets
Wakile lives in a custom-built turreted mansion in Franklin Lakes. The couple previously sold their Wayne home for $799,900, per nj.com. The couple bought the four-bedroom colonial mansion 20 years ago for $340,000. The home features a two-story entrance foyer, formal living room, and dining room, along with a bar.
Social Media Following
|72.1K
|13K
Personal Life
Rich and Kathy Wakile have been married since 1993. Together they have two children, a son Joseph, and a daughter Victoria. Their younger daughter Victoria was diagnosed with a benign brain tumor. Because of her health problems, the couple joined the National Brain Tumor Society, and have been contributing a lot to the organization.
FAQs
What does Richard Wakile do?
Apart from his TV appearances, Rich Wakile is also the owner and operator of NJ Gas Stations and has a thriving career in the real estate industry. His successful ventures in real estate development have played a significant role in the family’s financial success.
Are Richie and Kathy still married?
Rich Wakile and Kathy Wakile are still happily married and they live in Franklin Lakes along with their family.
Who is the richest husband on Real Housewives of New Jersey?
Jennifer and her husband, Bill Aydin, are estimated to be the richest couple on the show with a reported combined net worth of over $11 million.
Did Kathy Wakile go to Teresa's wedding?
As per reports, Rich’s wife Kathy Wakile did not go to her estranged cousin Teresa’s wedding.
What is Rich Wakile’s net worth?
Lebanese-American businessman and reality star, Rich Wakile has an estimated net worth of $5 million as of 2023, according to Celebrity Net Worth.
