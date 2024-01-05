What Is Reality TV Star Kathy Wakile's Husband and Entrepreneur Rich Wakile's Net Worth?

Name Rich Wakile Net Worth $5 million Salary N/A Annual income N/A Sources of income TV, Business ventures DOB January 16, 1964 Age 59 years Gender Male Nationality Lebanon, United States of America Profession TV Personality, Real Estate Developer, Businessman

Richard Wakile at the "Chappie" New York premiere | Getty Images | Photo by Lars Niki

Lebanese-American businessman and reality star Richard Wakile has an estimated net worth of $5 million as of 2023, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Wakile is famous for his appearances alongside his wife Kathy Wakile on Bravo's hit show “The Real Housewives of New Jersey”. Apart from his appearance on TV, Wakile made a significant fortune from real estate and several businesses, including a chain of gas stations.

"The Real Housewives of New Jersey"

Wakile along with his wife Kathie joined the show in the third season in 2011. They remained as full-time cast members until 2014 for three seasons. During their stint on the show, they dealt with their children’s growing up, family feuds, and the health problems of their daughter, who was diagnosed with benign brain cancer. According to The Richest, the couple made about $600,000 from the show.

Other ventures

Apart from the TV show, Wakile has been involved in real estate and gasoline. He is the owner and operator of the NJ Gas Station chain. Wakile and his wife launched a pizza restaurant in Bergen County, New Jersey, called “Pizza Love”.

Kathy Wakile and Rich Wakile participate in Food Network & Cooking Channel New York City Wine & Food Festival | Getty Images | Photo by Dave Kotinsky

Wakile lives in a custom-built turreted mansion in Franklin Lakes. The couple previously sold their Wayne home for $799,900, per nj.com. The couple bought the four-bedroom colonial mansion 20 years ago for $340,000. The home features a two-story entrance foyer, formal living room, and dining room, along with a bar.

Kathy Wakile and Richard Wakile visit at SiriusXM Studios | Getty Images | Photo by Rob Kim

Rich and Kathy Wakile have been married since 1993. Together they have two children, a son Joseph, and a daughter Victoria. Their younger daughter Victoria was diagnosed with a benign brain tumor. Because of her health problems, the couple joined the National Brain Tumor Society, and have been contributing a lot to the organization.

