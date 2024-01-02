What Is Reality TV Star Kathy Wakile’s Net Worth?

Name Kathy Wakile Net worth $5 million Sources of income TV, Business, Podcast, Writing DOB October 4, 1965 Age 58 Gender Female Nationality United States of America Profession TV Personality, Author, Businesswoman

Reality television star Kathy Wakile has an estimated net worth of $5 million as of December 2023, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Wakile is best known for her reality television show, “The Real Housewives of New Jersey.” She is married to businessman Rich Wakile and both of them along with their children and family featured on the show.

Appearance on "The Real Housewives of New Jersey"

Kathy Wakile joined the third season of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” in 2011. In the show, she faced several confrontations between her cousin-in-law, Melissa Gorga, and her cousin, Teresa Giudice. She was in the middle of a lot of drama and she finally quit the show after season 7. According to The Richest, Wakile made about $600,000 from the show.

Other ventures

Apart from her appearance in the series, Wakile also launched three product lines that included a cannoli kit for Dolci Della Dea, Red Velvet Cosmo's ready-to-pour cocktail which is based on her favorite dessert, the red velvet cake, and the jewelry line Goddess Eye Jewelry. She also wrote the cookbook “Indulge: Delicious Little Desserts That Keep Life Real Sweet.” In 2017, Wakile announced the opening of her restaurant called Pizza Love in Bergen County with her husband, Rich Wakile. The restaurant specializes in desserts, Mediterranean and Italian food. She also runs a food podcast called “Eat Live Love Indulge.”

Wakile and her husband live in Franklin Lakes in a custom-built home. Previously, they put their more modest Wayne home on the market for $799,900. The four-bedroom colonial home, near Point View Reservoir, was bought by the couple 20 years ago in 1995 for $340,000, per NJ.com.

Kathy and Rich Wakile have been together for over 20 years and together they share two children, a son named Joseph, and a daughter named Victoria. Their daughter Victoria was diagnosed with a brain tumor and the couple has since been involved with charities and they joined the National Brain Tumor Society, as well.

Are Richie and Kathy still married?

Kathy and Rich Wakile are still happily married and they often host Kathy Wakile’s food-centric podcast, "Eat -Live- Love -Indulge with Kathy Wakile" together.

What does Richard Wakile do?

Rich Wakile works as a realtor and is also the owner and operator of NJ Gas Stations.

Why did Kathy Wakile leave "RHONJ"?

Kathy Wakile cited her family feuds and the nonstop circus and drama as the primary reason behind her leaving the show.

Did Kathy Wakile go to Teresa Giudice's mom's funeral?

In her new book, “Standing Strong,” Teresa Giudice wrote that she was "disgusted" by Kathy Wakile for how she acted after her mother passed away and she didn’t attend the funeral because she was on vacation.

Are Jacqueline and Kathy still friends?

While Jacqueline Laurita moved out of New Jersey with her family in 2019, she and her longtime Garden State friend, Kathy Wakile reportedly kept in touch.

What is Kathy Wakile's net worth?

Kathy Wakile has an estimated net worth of $5 million as of December 2023.

