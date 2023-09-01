What is Queen Consort Camilla's net worth?

Name Camilla Parker Bowles Net Worth $5 million Salary N/A Annual Income N/A Sources of income The Royal Family DOB July 17, 1947 Age 75 Gender Female Nationality United Kingdom Profession Queen Consort of The United Kingdom

Queen Consort Camilla or Camilla Parker Bowles, Duchess of Cornwall LG, GCVO, CSM, PC is the wife of Charles III King of the United Kingdom. Queen Consort Camilla’s net worth is estimated to be $5 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. This is from her income, separate from King Charles’ net worth of $500 to $600 million.

Recently, Queen Camilla unveiled a new portrait of the Indian-origin spy Noor Inayat Khan, at the Royal Air Force (RAF) Club to honor her sacrifice during World War II as an undercover agent for Britain's Special Operations Executive (SOE).

Before she became the Queen Consort of the United Kingdom, she along with her husband received 90 percent of their income from a private estate called the Duchy of Cornwall, according to CNN. In 2018, the Duchy of Cornwall reportedly made $28 million. They also received $1.8 million that year from the Sovereign Grant, and another $627,000 from various United Kingdom departments according to BBC. Camilla and her husband are also senior members of The Firm, also known as the Monarchy PLC, which they took over after The Queen’s death, according to Fortune. The firm operates a multi-million-pound business empire.

Camilla's father was a successful businessman who along with her mom were British aristocrats. As per Cosmopolitan, they left Camilla an inheritance of over $633,657 (£500,000). She also owns a country house/mansion which she bought for over $1 million (£850,000). Further, as per Forbes, the British royal family holds almost $28 billion in real estate as of 2021.

In 1973, Camilla married Guards officer/Blues and Royals lieutenant Andrew Parker Bowles. The two welcomed a son Tom in 1974, and a daughter in 1978. Camilla and Andrew filed for divorce in December 1994, and the divorce was finalized in 1995, as per Celebrity Net Worth. Camilla reportedly met Prince Charles in 1971 and their friendship eventually turned into a romantic relationship. However, the two split and Camilla married Andrew while Charles married Lady Diana Spencer in 1981.

Later in 1993, Charles and Camilla were embroiled in a scandal after a transcript of a secretly recorded phone call was published in the tabloids. Camilla’s reputation was tarnished in the media and Charles appointed Mark Bolland to improve her public image, as per Celebrity Net Worth. After both Camilla and Charles ended their marriages, they got back together and married in 2005 at Windsor Guildhall. They reportedly spent their honeymoon carrying out their public duties in Scotland.

Charles and her new bride Camilla with their children after their wedding ceremony. Getty Image | Anwar Hussein

2005 Commemorative Medal for the Centennial of Saskatchewan

2007 Royal Family Order of Queen Elizabeth II

2012 Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee Medal

2012 Dame Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order

2012 Companion of the Order of the Star of Melanesia

2012 Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee Medal

2022 Royal Lady of the Most Noble Order of the Garter

2022 Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee Medal

2013 The Netherlands' King Willem-Alexander Inauguration Medal (2013),

2014 France's Grand Cross of the National Order of Merit

2015 Mexico's Sash of the Order of the Aztec Eagle

How old is Queen Camilla?

Queen Consort Camilla is 75 years old.

What is Queen Consort Camilla's net worth?

Queen Consort Camilla has an estimated net worth of $5 million which is separate from her husband, King Charles.

Will Camilla be queen if Charles dies?

As Camilla is not from the Windsor bloodline, she would not be the sole queen if King Charles passes away.

