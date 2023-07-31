The royal couple of Prince Albert and Princess Charlene is one of the richest in the world. Prince Albert, the son of Prince Rainier III and American movie star Grace Kelly, has ruled Monaco since 2005. He met South African Olympic swimmer Charlene Wittstock decades ago at a sporting event, and the couple exchanged vows in 2011 in twin civil and religious ceremonies.

The royal couple was recently spotted at the 74th Monaco Red Cross Gala amid split rumors.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by PLS Pool

Who is Princess Charlene?

Former Olympic swimmer Charlene Lynette Wittstock was born on January 25, 1978 in Zimbabwe. She spent her childhood in South Africa and represented the country at the 1998 and 2002 Commonwealth Games as well as at the 2000 Sydney Olympics. Charlene bagged three gold medals and a silver medal at the 1999 All-Africa Games in Johannesburg, and retired from competitive swimming in 2007.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Touchline

Prince Albert reportedly met Charlene at the Mare Nostrum swimming competition in 2000 in Monte Carlo. The couple announced their engagement in June 2010 and married a year later on July 1, 2011. They had twins, Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques, in 2014.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Andreas Rentz

Charlene is known to be a fashionable princess. She gained notoriety among royal watchers for her style and dedication to social and philanthropic causes. She works for animal conservation and encourages youth sports.

What is Princess Charlene's net worth?

According to The Sun, Princess Charlene's net worth is estimated to be around £112 million, while celebritynetworth.com estimates her net worth to be around $150 million. Being Monaco's first lady, she presides over the National Day celebrations, the Monaco Grand Prix, the Rose Ball, which is held to raise funds for the Princess Grace Foundation, and the annual Red Cross Ball.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Mark Thompson

Her husband husband has personal assets valued over $1 billion and his large net worth can be attributed to his shares in Societe des bins de mer de Monaco, which operates Monaco’s casinos and land owned in France and Monaco, according to The Sun.

Recent Appearance at the Monaco Ball

Prince Albert and Princess Charlene of Monaco recently appeared at the 74th Monaco Red Cross Gala. The event featured a tombola and auction, a dinner followed by a charity concert. This year, singer Robbie Williams was the event's ambassador. The couple made a statement with their outfits and reminded the world that they are among the most fashionable royals.

Camille Gottlieb and Gareth Wittstock and Róisín Wittstock joined Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene for the (Monaco Red Cross Ball in the Salle des Etoiles of the Sporting Monte-Carlo!



🔗 https://t.co/MqWJWSvvZI pic.twitter.com/gkFplvwziJ — The Royal Watcher (@saadsalman719) July 29, 2023

The 45-year-old princess wore a modest white gown with a sheer long-sleeve overlay embellished with lines of tiny crystals. She accessorized the dress with gem-encrusted pair of earrings, white satin pointed-toe heels and a white clutch,

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Royal Obsessed (@royal.obsessed)

Break-Up Rumours of the Royal Couple

The royal couple’s appearance at the event follows March 2023 split rumors that were first published by the French magazine Royauté and circulated by British media. For years, there have been rumors that the royal marriage could be on the rocks.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Clive Mason

However, following the split reports, a spokesperson for the Monégasque palace told People that the “article is made up of old stories which weren’t true to begin with,” and the claims were “totally unfounded”.

Their Relationship

Despite their decades long relationship, rumors about Albert's affairs have often grabbed headlines. In 2021, a woman named Mariza S made allegations in the Italian court that she has a daughter with Prince Albert. However, the royal's lawyer dismissed the claim, Town & Country Mag reported.

Speculation about the couple’s split grew after Princess Charlene spent more than six months in South Africa, away from her family on what was supposed to be a brief trip. The stay was reportedly extended due to health issues that prevented Charlene from flying.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by PLS Pool

Even after returning to Monaco, she remained out of the public eye, and later it was announced that she would be entering a facility for treatment. After over a year, she finally returned to the public eye and resumed her public duties.

Though the couple was vocal that there were no problems in their marriage, numerous reports and rumors suggested that the underlying cause of their extended physical separation could be relationship issues rather than any health concern.

