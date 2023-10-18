As Convicted Fugees Rapper Pras Michel Appeals For Retrial In 1MDB Scandal, Here's a Look At His Net Worth

Name Pras Michel Net worth $20 million Salary N/A Annual income N/A Sources of income Music, acting, production DOB October 19, 1972 Age 50 years Gender Male Nationality United States of America Profession Rapper, actor

Rap artist, producer and actor Pras Michel has an estimated net worth of $20 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Michel is best known as a member of the music group, The Fugees. Their most successful album "The Score" released in 1996, and it sold over 22 million copies worldwide and won the group two Grammy Awards in 1997. Apart from the Fugees, Michél has produced solo records and also appeared in several movies as an actor while exploring opportunities as a film producer.

Pras Michel arrives at U.S. District Court on April 3, 2023 Getty Images | Photo by Tasos Katopodis

In recent years, Michel has made headlines for his involvement in the Malaysian 1MDB scandal. The scandal was perpetrated by a fake billionaire Jho Low, who allegedly siphoned billions of dollars from the Malaysian government. Michel was indicted in 2021, as about $95 million which allegedly originated from Jho Low, was seized from his accounts. Michel was convicted in the case in April and is facing a prison sentence of up to 20 years, as per CNN. Recently, his new counsel alleged that Michel’s previous defense lawyer improperly relied on an experimental generative AI program to draft his closing argument and demanded a retrial.

A Lawyer for Pras Michel Used AI to Craft Closing Arguments. Now, the Fugees Rapper Wants the Conviction Tossed https://t.co/SvgWaeNdUl — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) October 17, 2023

Pras Michel, Lauryn Hill and Wyclef Jean founded “The Rap Translators”, which was later renamed to “The Fugees” in the mid-90s. They recorded their first album, "Blunted on Reality", in 1994 and their second album “The Score” was released in 1996, which earned them mainstream success. It achieved multi-platinum status, won two Grammys, and propelled the group to worldwide fame.

Following their success, Michel branched out with solo work, releasing his full-length LP with the hit "Ghetto Superstar." The song made it into the top 10 by 1999, and was featured in the movie "Bulworth." Michel continued with The Fugees as well as his solo career.

He soon became active in Hollywood as an actor and his first cameo appearance came in "Mystery Men." He then starred in the movie "Turn It Up," in 2000 which turned out to be a box office flop. Michel’s next appearance came in "Higher Ed" in 2002 and in the film "Go For Broke".

After several other appearances, he worked on a documentary called "Paper Dreams" in 2009. The documentary focused on the pirate problem in Somalia and during the filming his boat was invaded by pirates and Michel was taken hostage. The film never released.

While much about Michel’s income has not been publicly reported, it is known that he was earning about $1 million per year in 2014. The information was released in court papers that were filed in the case related to his child support payments, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

Michel was reportedly involved in a bid of $2.2 billion to buy New York's Plaza Hotel along with celebrities like David Sugarman. The seller of the hotel, Subrata Roy, was serving a prison sentence at the time for a massive financial scam.

Michel has two children with his former girlfriend Angela Severiano. In 2014, Severiano took him to court to raise her child support payments from $3,000 per month to $7,000 per month. At the time, Michel was reportedly earning $1 million per year as per the court documents, Celebrity Net Worth reported.

In 2021, Michel was convicted in the 1MDB Scandal with 10 offenses including witness tampering and acting as an unregistered agent of a foreign government.

1997 Grammy: Best Rap Album For the album "The Score."

1997 Grammy: Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal for "Killing Me Softly With His Song"

1998 MOBO Award: Best International Single For "Ghetto Superstar"

How old is Pras Michel?

Pras Michel is 50 years old.

How many years did Pras get?

Michel is facing up to 20 years in prison as he was found guilty of “conspiracy to defraud the US, witness tampering, and acting as an unregistered agent of a foreign government” as per CNN.

Where was Pras Michel born?

Pras Michel was born in Brooklyn, New York.

What is Pras Michel’s net worth?

Pras Michel has an estimated net worth of $20 million as of 2023.