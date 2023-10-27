What Is Oscar-Winning Actress Penélope Cruz's Net Worth?

Name Penélope Cruz Net Worth $85 million Gender Female DOB Apr 28, 1974 Age 49 years Nationality Spain Profession Actor, Businessperson, Model, Singer, Designer, Film Producer

Also Read: Popular DJ Jimmy Savile Was Exposed as a Sexual Predator After His Death; Here's His Net Worth

Penélope Cruz, a Spanish-born actress and producer, boasts an estimated net worth of $85 million as of October 2023, per Celebrity Net Worth. She achieved critical acclaim at a young age through her roles in the 1992 films "Jamón, Jamón" and "Belle Epoque." Over the years, she has risen to become one of the world's most popular and highly-paid actresses with notable performances in numerous films such as "Blow" (2001), "Vanilla Sky" (2001), and "Nine" (2009). Cruz is particularly renowned for her collaborations with director Pedro Almodóvar. Notably, she is the first Spanish actress to win an Oscar.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Penélope Cruz (@penelopecruzoficial)

Over 80 film credits

Also Read: From 'Black Hawk Down' to 'Munich': Eric Bana's Diverse Career Journey and Net Worth

Penélope Cruz has been in over 80 films since her debut. Early works include "Belle Époque" (1992), "For Love, Only for Love" (1993), "The Greek Labyrinth," "The Rebel" (1993), "Alegre ma non troppo" and "Todo es mentira" (1994). Her American debut was in "The Hi-Lo Country" (1998), which earned her a Best Actress ALMA Award nomination. Cruz also appeared in "Don Juan" (1998), "All the Pretty Horses" (2000), and "Woman on Top" (2000). In 2001, she starred in "Vanilla Sky," the American version of "Open Your Eyes." Cruz's career expanded with roles in "Blow" (2001), "Gothika" (2003), "Don't Move" (2004), and "Volver" (2006), which earned her numerous awards and an Oscar nomination. In 2008, her performance in Woody Allen's "Vicky Cristina Barcelona" garnered rave reviews, and she accumulated over 30 awards and nominations.

Penelope Cruz attends the Lancome X Louvre photocall as part of Paris Fashion Week / Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Also Read: From Walking the Ramp as Supermodel to Organizing Yoga Retreats: Rachel Hunter's Life and Net Worth

How much did Penélope Cruz earn per film?

Penélope Cruz has earned substantial salaries for her roles in various films. Notably, she received $2 million for her work in "Vanilla Sky" and $1.6 million for her role in "Sahara." These figures represent her base salaries and do not include any backend bonuses or royalties she might have earned from these projects.

Endorsements

Throughout her career, Cruz has worked with several Global brands like Ralph Lauren, Lancome, L'Oreal, and Emirates Air. Her standout endorsement is her role as the ambassador for L'Oreal since 2009, where she reportedly garners an annual income of $2 million, per Yahoo!

Penélope Cruz attends the red carpet for "Ferrari" during the 61st New York Film Festival. /Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

As reported by the LA Times, Penélope Cruz acquired a 3,334-square-foot residence in the Hollywood Hills in 2005 for $3.1 million. In May 2010, she initially listed the 3-bedroom house for $3.695 million, later reducing the asking price to $3.15 million, and ultimately selling it for $2.88 million in December 2011. In 2010, Cruz and Javier Bardem purchased a 2,538-square-foot property in Beverly Hills from "Roseanne" star Sara Gilbert for $3.3 million.

According to the New York Times, Cruz and Bardem own a property within an exclusive gated community in Madrid, where homes are valued at 6-8000 Euros per square meter. Their neighbor at one point was Cristiano Ronaldo. Both the Ronaldo and Cruz/Bardem residences were designed by Joaquín Torres, and Ronaldo's mansion was valued at around $5 million when it was listed for sale in 2018.

Penélope Cruz dated Tom Cruise from mid-2001 to early 2004. She married Javier Bardem in July 2010, and they have two children. In 2004, she opened a clothing store in Madrid, and in 2007, she and her sister designed a clothing line for Mango. Cruz has volunteered in Uganda and India, donated her earnings to Mother Teresa's children's sanctuary, and stopped eating meat. She also supported PETA's anti-fur campaign in 2012 and 2018.

Penelope Cruz attends the 68th David Di Donatello red carpet /Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

Awards

Penélope Cruz's impressive career includes three Academy Award nominations, with her win in the Best Supporting Actress category for "Vicky Cristina Barcelona" in 2009. This film also brought her several other awards, such as the ALMA Award, BAFTA Award, and Independent Spirit Award. She has also received four Golden Globe nominations, five Screen Actors Guild Award nominations, and three Goya Awards for her roles in "The Girl of Your Dreams," "Volver," and "Vicky Cristina Barcelona."

Who is Penélope Cruz husband?

Cruz is married to Spanish actor Javier Bardem.

What is Penélope Cruz most famous for?

Cruz is known for her performance in such films as "Belle Epoque" (1992), "All the Pretty Horses" (2000), and "Vanilla Sky" (2001).

What movie did Penélope Cruz win an Oscar for?

Cruz won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in Woody Allen's "Vicky Cristina Barcelona" (2008).

More from MARKETREALIST

Ian Gillan's Relationship With Deep Purple was Marked by Multiple Comebacks; Here's His Net Worth

What Is Former Playboy Model Jenny McCarthy's Net Worth?