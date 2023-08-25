Name Ralph Lifshitz a.k.a Ralph Lauren Net Worth $8 Billion Sources of Income Fashion Designing, Business, Entrepreneurship Gender Male Date of Birth October 14, 1939 Age 83 Nationality American Profession Entrepreneur, Businessperson, Fashion designer, Designer

Ralph Lauren at Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Fall 2014 | Getty Images | Larry Busacca

Ralph Lauren, born Ralph Lifshitz, is a renowned American fashion designer and businessman with a remarkable net worth of $8 billion. He is best known for his iconic brand Ralph Lauren Corp., which operates various brands and generates over $6 billion in annual revenue. Ralph Lauren Corp. is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "RL," with Ralph Lauren himself being the largest shareholder, owning 33% of the company's outstanding shares, per Celebrity Net Worth.

As Ralph Lauren is preparing to return to New York Fashion Week after four years and his ‘RL 888’ handbag collection is grabbing headlines. His show is scheduled for September 8. Let's have a closer look at his earnings, achievements and assets.

Ralph Lauren's primary source of income is his fashion empire, Ralph Lauren Corp., which includes multiple brands and product lines spanning clothing, fragrances, home goods, and more. Standing at 238 in the Bloomberg's Billionaires Index, he has earned around $6.44 billion through share sales, dividends and normal compensation as the founder and owner of the company.

Business ventures and achievements

Ralph Lauren's journey to success began with ties, as he started making and selling them to retailers. He expanded into men's and women's clothing, and his brand became synonymous with style. In 1994, Ralph Lauren sold a 28% stake in his company to Goldman Sachs for $135 million. In 1997, the company went public, raising $767 million through its IPO.

The iconic Polo Ralph Lauren brand was launched in 1968 and gained immense popularity. Over the years, he expanded his offerings to include fragrances, accessories, and home goods. In addition to his fashion endeavors, Ralph Lauren has made a mark as a philanthropist, supporting causes such as cancer research and treatment. He has also ventured into the restaurant sector with Ralph Lauren Restaurants.

Ralph Lauren's passion for cars shines through his stunning collection of about 100 vehicles worth an incredible $350 million. Per HotCars, he owns the iconic 1962 Ferrari 250 GTO, multiple 1996 McLaren F1s, the rare Bugatti Type 57SC Atlantic, the classic 1938 Alfa Romeo 8C 2900B Mille Miglia and the timeless Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Gullwing. This remarkable collection has graced prestigious events like the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston in 2005 and New York Fashion Week in 2017.

Ralph Lauren's global property portfolio encompasses a sprawling 17,000-acre cattle ranch in Telluride, Colorado, and an elegant 17,000-square-foot manor in Bedford, New York.

Ralph Lauren was born on October 14, 1939 in The Bronx, New York City. He attended DeWitt Clinton High School and later briefly studied at Baruch College before embarking on his successful career in the fashion industry. He changed his last name to Lauren due to its more favorable connotations in English. He married Ricky Ann Loew-Beer in 1964, and he shares three children with her: Andrew, David, and Dylan. His children have also pursued successful careers with David Lauren being an executive at Ralph Lauren Corporation and Dylan Lauren owning Dylan's Candy Bar.

Ralph Lauren's contributions to fashion, business and philanthropy have earned him numerous accolades. Notably, he was declared Chevalier de la Legion d'honneur by former French President Nicolas Sarkozy in Paris in 2010. His clothing has been featured in films and he's celebrated for his car collection and real estate investments.

Ralph Lauren at the 25th anniversary of The Annual CFDA Fashion Awards | Getty Images | Evan Agostini

What is Ralph Lauren's net worth?

Ralph Lauren's net worth is estimated to be $8 billion.

Is Ralph Lauren involved in philanthropy?

Yes, Ralph Lauren is a noted philanthropist. He has supported causes such as cancer research and has established centers for cancer care and prevention.

Is Ralph Lauren a luxury brand?

Yes, it is a luxury brand.

