Actor, writer, director, and producer, known for his versatile acting, Paul Dano has earned an estimated net worth of $14 million as of 2023, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Paul Dano has an elaborate entertainment career featuring in several films like “Little Miss Sunshine”, “There Will Be Blood”, the Oscar-winning title, “12 Years A Slave” and most recently “The Batman” as well as "The Fabelmans." He has also appeared in critically acclaimed television shows like “The Sopranos”, “War & Peace”, and “Escape.” Other than that, Dano is known for his Broadway performances in productions such as “Inherit the Wind”, “A Thousand Clowns”, and “A Free Man of Color.”

Paul Dano at the "Okja" New York Premiere | Getty Images | Photo by Jason Kempin

Recently, Paul Dano starred as “Keith Gill”, in the satirical drama “Dumb Money,” which is based on the true story of Redditors who took Wall Street by storm in 2021. The movie tells the story of a group of rebel investors who banded together in 2021 to short-squeeze the stock price of the electronics chain GameStop. Their scheme sent the value of the moribund brick-and-mortar franchise through the roof, punishing major hedge funds who bet on its failure to get richer.

Directed by Craig Gillespie, the film was premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival where it garnered great reviews, and added to Dano's stellar filmography along with Steven Spielberg's "The Fabelmans."

What are Paul Dano's sources of income?

Dano’s acting has been his main source of income ever since his break-out performance in “Little Miss Sunshine,” where he played the role of a tortured teen “Dwayne Hoover”, who had taken a vow of silence. A year later, he won critical acclaim for his depiction of twins Eli and Paul Sunday in the film “There Will Be Blood.”

Paul Dano’s salary

After delivering diverse performances, Dano reportedly bagged a $350,000 paycheck for his latest hit, “The Batman”, as per Showbiz Galore.

Personal life

Dano has reportedly been in a romantic relationship with actress and screenwriter Zoe Kazan since the year 2007. The two have worked on quite a few projects together, and starred opposite each other in the romantic dramedy film "Ruby Sparks." She also co-wrote Dano's directorial debut "Wildlife," and the couple has a daughter together.

Zoe Kazan and Paul Dano at the red carpet event for "She Said" | Getty Images | Photo by Dia Dipasupil

Awards and recognition

2023 Chairman's Vanguard Award For “The Fabelmans”

2007 Critics Choice Award: Best Young Actor For “Little Miss Sunshine”

2007 Screen Actors Guild Awards: Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture For “Little Miss Sunshine”

