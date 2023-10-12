What Is 'Star Trek' Actor Patrick Stewart's Net Worth?

Name Patrick Stewart Net worth $75 million Salary N/A Annual income N/A Sources of income Acting, endorsements DOB July 13, 1940 Age 83 years Gender Male Nationality England Profession Actor, Voice Artist

Film, television and stage actor Patrick Stewart has an estimated net worth of $75 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Stewart is a well-respected actor and cult icon with a career in show business spanning 60 years. He has appeared in famous hits like “Star Trek” and “The X-Men” franchise. He has also appeared in multi-award nominated roles on TV shows such as, "Frasier", "Extras", and "Moby Dick". Further, he is the recipient of numerous awards for his theater work, and in 2010, he was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II for his services to the world of drama.

Actor Sir Patrick Stewart poses with his award after he was Knighted | Getty Images | Photo by Dominic Lipinski

Recently, Stewart’s autobiography "Making It So: A Memoir” was released. In the book, Stewart elaborates on his astounding stage and screen life and recounts his various experiences including incidents from his “Star Trek” auditions.

I’m delighted to share the cover of my memoir, #MakingItSo. Revisiting my life from my earliest memories to the present has been an illuminating journey for me. It's a life lived far beyond my expectations. I hope you enjoy reading it. On shelves Oct 3. https://t.co/A2rwDXwIJh pic.twitter.com/xPjUbzWtNU — Patrick Stewart (@SirPatStew) April 27, 2023

Patrick Stewart was cast in the role of “Jean Luc Picard” in "Star Trek: The Next Generation". By 1992, he was earning a base salary of $45,000 per episode which eventually skyrocketed to $100,000 per episode, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

Stewart continued to star in the role in the subsequent series “Star Trek: Picard”. As per the publication, he was paid $750,000 per episode for the first season and any information regarding his salary hike for the show’s second or third season has not been reported. If his salary remained $750,000 per episode, he would have earned $7.5 million per season. Thus, he would’ve made about $22.5 million in total for the whole series.

Stewart also appeared in the Star Trek movies and he was paid a salary of $5 million for the 1996 film "Star Trek: First Contact." For "Star Trek: Insurrection," he pocketed $9.5 million, and in 2002, he earned $14 million for his role in "Star Trek: Nemesis," as per Celebrity Net Worth.

Stewart also appeared in the famous role of “Professor Charles Xavier” in the “The X-Men” films. He appeared in the role seven times in various X-Men films. As per reports, Stewart was paid an estimated $5 million per film. However, for the 2017 film, “Logan”, he made a whopping $10 million, as per CoopWB.

Stewart worked as a prominent voice actor for several commercials for top brands like Pontiac, Porsche, Stella Artois beer, Mastercard, RCA televisions, Goodyear, and many others.

Stewart and his ex-wife sold his expansive Los Angeles estate in 2004 for $6.5 million. In 2012, he purchased a duplex in the Park Slope neighborhood of New York City for $2.5 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth. The new property features a spacious, 1,200-square-foot rooftop terrace along with a 200-square-foot balcony.

Four years later in 2016, Stewart sold his home in Yorkshire, England which he had originally purchased as he wanted to stay close to his British roots while pursuing a full-time acting career in Los Angeles. After selling his British estate, he bought another property in the Hancock Park neighborhood of Los Angeles for $4.3 million in 2019.

Stewart was first married to Sheila Falconer and the couple had two children. They stayed together for 24 years before divorcing in 1990. In 1997, he got engaged to Wendy Neuss, and they got married in 2000. They got divorced three years later. He then started dating Sunny Ozell in 2008 and they purchased a home together in 2012. They got engaged in 2013 and subsequently got married in Los Angeles.

Sunny Ozell and Sir Patrick Stewart at the Los Angeles premiere of the third season of Paramount+'s original series "Star Trek: Picard" | Getty Images | Photo by David Livingston

2021 Saturn Award: Best Actor in a Television Series: For “Star Trek: Picard”

1990 Saturn Award: Best Genre TV Actor For “Star Trek: The Next Generation”

1998 Blockbuster Entertainment Award: Favorite Supporting Actor

1996 Grammy: Best Spoken Word Album for Children for "Prokofiev: Peter And The Wolf"

2020 Young Artist Award: Lifetime Achievement Award

How old is Patrick Stewart?

Patrick Stewart is 83 years old.

Is Patrick Stewart married?

Patrick Stewart has been married to Sunny Ozell for over a decade.

What is Patrick Stewart’s net worth?

Patrick Stewart has an estimated net worth of $75 million as of 2023, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

