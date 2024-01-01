Name Pamela Adlon Net Worth $16 Million Sources of Income Acting, Directing Date of Birth July 9, 1966 Age 57 Years Gender Female Nationality United States of America Profession Films & TV (Director & Producer), Screenwriter, Voice Actor, Dubbing Artist

Also Read: 'Glee' and 'Mindhunter' Star Jonathan Groff is Also Known for His Activism; Here's His Net Worth

The American filmmaker Pamela Adlon, best known for her performance in "Better Things," has amassed a net worth of $16 million. She voice dubbed the main character in the animated comedy series "King of the Hill" and has appeared in several TV shows and movies. She is also recognized for her role in the comedy-drama series "Californication."

Pamela Adlon attends FX Networks' Star Walk Winter Press Tour 2020 at The Langham Huntington | Getty Images | Photo by Paul Archuleta

In 1982, Adlon made her acting debut in the musical sequel film "Grease 2." Following this, she had a recurring role as Kelly Affinado in the sitcom "The Facts of Life" and made appearances in various projects, including "Bad Manners," "Night Court," "Willy/Milly," and "Star Trek: The Next Generation." Despite early success as a child actress, her opportunities waned in her 20s, leading her to establish a voice-over career.

Also Read: From Directing 'Thor: Ragnarok' to Acting in 'Jojo Rabbit': Taika Waititi's Talents and Net Worth

She voiced the character of Bobby Hill in the animated comedy series "King of the Hill" and earned a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Voice-Over Performance in 2002. She also lent her voice to characters in "Pepper Ann," "Recess," "Milo Murphy's Law," and "The Big Bang Theory." She received an Annie Award nomination for her role in "Time Squad" and voiced characters in films like "The Animatrix" and the "Tinker Bell" film series.

(L-R) Rocky Valentine Adlon, Pamela Adlon, and Gideon Adlon attend the 5th and final season celebration of FX's "Better Things"| Getty Images | Photo by JC Olivera

Also Read: From 'Chicago' and 'The Thin Red Line' to 'Kong: Skull Island": John C Reilly's Career and Net Worth

Adlon's notable live-action roles include portraying Emma Path in "Boston Legal," Marcy Runkle in "Californication," and Pamela in the FX comedy series "Louie." She also collaborated with Louis C.K., starting with the HBO sitcom "Lucky Louie" in 2006 and later appearing in his FX series "Louie." Adlon co-wrote several episodes of "Louie" and earned Primetime Emmy Award nominations for her contributions.

In 2015, Adlon created and starred in the comedy "Better Things," a semi-autobiographical series that garnered critical acclaim. She received Emmy and Golden Globe Award nominations for her outstanding lead performance.

Beyond her television career, she had live-action roles in films such as "First Girl I Loved," "Bumblebee," and "The King of Staten Island."

Instagram 209K Followers Twitter 80.5K Followers

Actress Pamela Adlon attends the 5th and final season celebration of FX's "Better Things" at Hollywood Forever | Getty Images | Photo by JC Olivera

Adlon was born in New York City on July 6, 1966. Her father, Donald Maxwell Segall, was a television comedy writer-producer. She is of Russian, Ukrainian, and English descent.

Adlon was previously in a relationship with vocalist Joseph Williams. After their breakup, the actress married writer and director Felix O in 1996, but they decided to part ways in 2011. The couple shares three daughters: Odessa, Gideon, and Valentine.

- Primetime Emmy Awards 2002: Outstanding Voice-Over Performance for "King of the Hill"

- Writers Guild of America, USA 2013: Comedy Series for "Louie"

- Writers Guild of America, USA 2015: Comedy Series for "Louie"

- Peabody Awards 2016: Area of Excellence for "Better Things"

- Pena de Prata 2022: Best Acting in an Underrated Comedy Series for "Better Things"

Writer Pamela Adlon poses with the Best Comedy Series award during the 2015 Writers Guild Awards L.A. Ceremony | Getty Images | Photo by Charley Gallay

Does Pamela Adlon have siblings?

Yes. Pamela Adlon has a brother named Gregory Segall and a sister named Penina Segall. Recently, she also found out that Meryl Streep is her cousin.

How many awards has Pamela Adlon won?

Pamela Adlon has won 5 awards and secured 44 nominations.

Why is Pamela Adlon so famous?

Adlon is popular for voicing the character of Bobby Hill in the animated series "King of the Hill."

More from MARKETREALIST

From Winning 'The X Factor' to Giving Hit Single 'Bleeding Love': Leona Lewis' Growth and Net Worth

From Stardom With 'This is Us' to Role in 'Black Panther': Sterling K. Brown's Career and Net Worth