Name Frances McDormand Net Worth $100 million Gender Female DOB Jun 23, 1957 Age 66 Nationality American Profession Actor, singer, voice actor

Also Read: From 'The Theory of Everything' to 'The Good Nurse': Eddie Redmayne's Evolution and Net Worth

Recently praised for performances in "Nomadland" and "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri," Frances McDormand, the American actress, boasts of a net worth of $100 million, which she shares with her husband of nearly four decades, director Joel Coen. Apart from four Academy Awards, two Golden Globes, three BAFTA Awards, two Primetime Emmys, and a Tony Award, she has achieved the coveted Triple Crown of acting, marking her presence in the exclusive EGOT club.

Frances McDormand attends the Los Angeles Premiere of "Women Talking" at Samuel Goldwyn Theater | Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin | FilmMagic | Getty Images

Known for her portrayal of interesting, independent, and eccentric female characters, McDormand has seamlessly transitioned between independent and mainstream cinema. Her films, with a cumulative gross exceeding $2.2 billion as of 2021, reflect both critical acclaim and commercial success. Noteworthy mainstream works include "Transformers: Dark of the Moon" and "Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted."

Also Read: From Struggling Drummer to Youngest Oscar-Winning Director: Damien Chazelle's Life and Net Worth

At the outset of her acting journey, Frances McDormand focused on theater, making her mark in plays such as "In a Fine Castle." She entered films with "Blood Simple," the debut of the Coen Brothers. Subsequent film roles, including "Raising Arizona," were complemented by appearances in TV shows like "Hill Street Blues" and "The Twilight Zone." She also maintained a presence in Broadway plays such as "A Streetcar Named Desire."

As the 1980s unfolded, McDormand's talents garnered attention, leading to an Academy Award nomination for "Mississippi Burning." Additional film roles in "Darkman," "Hidden Agenda," and "Short Cuts" followed. However, her true breakthrough arrived with the 1996 film "Fargo," earning her widespread critical acclaim, her first Academy Award, and a Screen Actors Guild Award. The same year saw her in movies like "Primal Fear," "Paradise Road," and "Lone Star," along with an Emmy Award nomination for the TV film "Hidden in America." Continuing her successful run into the 2000s, McDormand featured in films like "Almost Famous," "Wonder Boys," "The Man Who Wasn't There," "City by the Sea," "Laurel Canyon," "Something's Gotta Give," "North Country," "Aeon Flux," "Friends with Money," and "Burn After Reading." In 2011, she balanced independent films with blockbuster roles such as "Transformers: Dark Side of the Moon" while winning a Tony Award for the Broadway play "Good People."

Also Read: Online Fraudsters Stoop to new Lows by Targeting Grieving Families With Funeral Live-Stream Scam

Frances Mcdormand attends "The Tragedy Of Macbeth" European Premiere | Photo by Lia Toby | Getty Images

Being married to Joel Coen also led to McDormand appearing in a range of films directed by the Coen brothers. Notable collaborations include "Raising Arizona," "Fargo," and "Hail, Caesar!" Her standout performance in "Fargo" earned her an Academy Award for Best Actress. She is also the seventh person in history to secure three competitive Academy Awards.

In 2019, McDormand and her husband Joel Coen took legal action against their neighbors due to a disagreement over the property line between their homes in Bolinas, California. The couple claimed that their neighbors were crossing the boundaries and using part of their land, while the neighbors argued that the Coens were also encroaching on their property. The couple bought their home in 2005 but in 2007, their neighbors conducted a survey and found out that the "historic" boundary was incorrect. According to the neighbors, the Coens' driveway and garage were actually on their land.

Frances Louise McDormand, originally named Cynthia Ann Smith, was born on June 23, 1957, in Gibson City, Illinois. Adopted before her second birthday, she grew up with two adopted siblings in a family led by a pastor and nurse from Canada. Due to her father's work in restoring congregations, the family moved frequently across states like Illinois, Georgia, Kentucky, and Tennessee. They eventually settled in Pennsylvania, where McDormand attended high school. In 1984, McDormand married director Joel Coen, and they later adopted a son together.

(L-R) Frances McDormand and Joel Coen attend the Los Angeles premiere of A24's "The Tragedy Of Macbeth" | Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez | WireImage |Getty Images

How many awards does Frances McDormand have now?

McDormand has won a Tony Award, two Primetime Emmy Awards (one for acting, one for producing), and four Academy Awards (three for acting, one for producing.

What is Frances McDormand famous for?

Frances McDormand is most famous for her work in "Fargo" (1996).

For which films did Frances McDormand win Oscars?

McDormand's remarkable career includes three Academy Awards for her roles in "Fargo," "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" and "Nomadland."

More from MARKETREALIST

From Being a Successful Footballer to Starring Alongside Zendaya; How Rich Is John David Washington?

From Starring in ‘Melrose Place’ to Recording Chart-Topping Hits; What Is Jack Wagner's Net Worth?