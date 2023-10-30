The Coen Brothers Are Iconic Filmmakers and Oscar Winners; What Is Their Net Worth?

Name Joel Coen Ethan Coen Net Worth $100 million $60 million Gender Male Male DOB 29 November 1954 21 September 1957 Age 68 66 Nationality United States of America United States of America Profession Film Director, Screenwriter, Producer, and Editor Film Director, Screenwriter, Producer, and Editor

The Coen Brothers, comedic screenwriters Joel and Ethan Coen, boast a collective net worth of $160 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. While Joel Coen's net worth stands at $100 million, Ethan Coen has $60 million net worth, partly due to his marriage to the Oscar-winning actress Frances McDormand.

Screenwriter and director Joel Coen and his brother, filmmaker Ethan Coen pose for a portrait shoot / Lorenzo Agius/Contour by Getty Images

The Coen Brothers' sources of income

Filmmaking

After graduating from NYU, Joel started his career as a production assistant, working on music videos and industrial films. During this time, he crossed paths with director Sam Raimi while serving as an assistant film editor on Raimi's 1981 production, "The Evil Dead." The Coen Brothers later collaborated with Raimi, co-writing the 1994 film "The Hudsucker Proxy" and crafting the screenplay for his 1985 work, "Crimewave." Their feature film, "Blood Simple," directed by Joel Coen, marked the Coen Brothers' cinematic debut in 1984. The film secured the Grand Jury Prize: U.S. Dramatic at the 1985 Sundance Film Festival. Notably, "Blood Simple" featured Frances McDormand, who would go on to become a frequent collaborator and eventually Joel Coen's wife.

"Fargo"

Before 2004's "The Ladykillers," Joel Coen held the directorial credit while Ethan Coen served as the producer on every Coen Brothers film. Their cinematic journey began with "Raising Arizona" in 1987, starring Nicolas Cage and Holly Hunter, which garnered the brothers a National Society of Film Critics Award nomination for Best Screenplay. This was followed by a series of notable works, including "Miller's Crossing" (1990), "The Hudsucker Proxy" (1994), "Fargo" (1996), and "The Big Lebowski" (1998). Their classic "Fargo" earned them their first Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay with the film receiving seven Oscar nominations, including Best Picture and Best Director. In 1998, "Fargo" earned a place on the American Film Institute's list of the 100 greatest American films.

Directors Ethan Coen and Joel Coen are photographed for Self Assignment /Nicolas Guerin/Contour by Getty Images

Joel Coen, born Joel Daniel Coen on November 29, 1954, and Ethan Coen, born Ethan Jesse Coen on September 21, 1957, both hail from St. Louis Park, Minnesota. Joel Coen tied the knot with actress Frances McDormand on April 1, 1984, and the couple adopted their son, Pedro from Paraguay in 1995 when he was just six months old. Frances McDormand has appeared in several Coen Brothers' films, including "Raising Arizona," "Fargo," and "Burn After Reading," with "Fargo" earning her an Academy Award.

Ethan Coen married film editor Tricia Cooke on October 2, 1990 and they've had two children together, a son named Buster and a daughter named Dusty. Buster had the opportunity to work as an editorial intern on "A Serious Man" and as a post-production assistant on "No Country for Old Men."

Ethan Coen and Joel Coen during 2005 Venice Film Festival - "Romance & Cigarettes" Premiere / Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

1. Academy Awards:

- Nominated over a dozen times, including four nods each for Best Picture and Best Adapted Screenplay, three each for Best Director and Best Original Screenplay, and two for Best Editing

- They secured Oscars for Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Adapted Screenplay with "No Country for Old Men," and Best Original Screenplay with "Fargo."

2. Golden Globe Awards:

- Garnered 12 nominations, winning the Best Screenplay category for "No Country for Old Men"

3. BAFTA Awards:

- Earned a BAFTA Award for Best Direction for "No Country for Old Men," with Joel winning in the same category for "Fargo."

4. Critics Choice Movie Awards:

- "No Country for Old Men" clinched awards for Best Picture and Best Director

5. Directors Guild of America Award:

- Honored with the Outstanding Directorial Achievement award for "No Country for Old Men"

6. Producers Guild of America Award:

- Recognized as Outstanding Producers of Theatrical Motion Pictures for "No Country for Old Men"

7. Producers Guild Awards (2015 and 2016):

- Acknowledged as Outstanding Producers of Long-Form Television for the "Fargo" TV series

8. Writers Guild of America Awards:

- Celebrated with awards for Best Original Screenplay for "Fargo" and Best Adapted Screenplay for "No Country for Old Men"

9. Independent Spirit Awards:

- Honored with the Robert Altman Award for "A Serious Man"

- Secured the Best Screenplay award for "Fargo"

- Joel was named Best Director for "Fargo" and "Blood Simple"

Writer-directors Ethan Coen and Joel Coen pose in the press room during the 80th Annual Academy Awards at the Kodak Theatre /Steve Granitz/Getty Images



FAQs

How many films have the Coen brothers made?

The Coen Brothers have made 18 films.

Have the Coen brothers won an Oscar?

The Coen Brothers first won a screenwriting Oscar for "Fargo" in 1997 and then won that award again as well as awards for Best Director and Best Picture in 2008 for "No Country."

Which was the debut film of the Coen Brothers?

Their feature film, "Blood Simple," directed by Joel Coen, marked the Coen Brothers' cinematic debut in 1984.