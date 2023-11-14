Name NLE Choppa (Bryson Lashun Potts) Net worth $5 million Salary N/A Annual income N/A Sources of income Music DOB November 1, 2002 Age 21 years Gender Male Nationality United States of America Profession Rapper, recording artist

Also Read: Trent Reznor Has Been the Only Permanent Voice of Rock Band Nine Inch Nails; Here's His Net Worth

Rapper and viral sensation NLE Choppa (Bryson Lashun Potts) has an estimated net worth of $5 million, as of 2023, according to Celebrity Net Worth. NLE Choppa became a viral sensation after releasing his song “Shotta Flow” in January 2019. The video to the track gained 10 million views in just a month, and he went on to make a remix with rapper Blueface. His album "Top Shotta” reached no.1 on the Billboard 200 and launched the successful singles "Camelot" and "Walk Em Down."

NLE Choppa at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards | Getty Images | Photo by Taylor Hill

NLE Choppa began freestyling with his friends at a young age and his mother, Angela, soon began managing him as he embarked on a rap career. He started with the stage name YNR Choppa, and released his first song, "No Love Anthem," in early 2018. That summer, he released his debut mixtape, "No Love the Takeover," and appeared in the music video for the song "No Chorus Pt. 3."

Also Read: Here's A Look At Jack Harlow's Net Worth And His Rapid Rise To Fame

He soon changed his name to NLE Choppa which was followed by his commercial breakthrough with his single "Shotta Flow," in 2019. The song charted 96 on the Billboard Hot 100 and peaked at number 36. He then created a remix, featuring Blueface, and a music video that amassed 10 million views in one month, as per The Sun.

Also Read: What Is Former Wrestling Superstar and Actor Triple H’s Net Worth?

He then went on to release several singles like "Capo," "Birdboy," and "Blocc is Hot," and his single "Free YoungBoy," was the first released from his label, “No Love Entertainment”. His debut studio album, "Top Shotta," released in 2020 was a commercial hit, debuting at number ten on the Billboard 200 and eventually earning a Gold certification from the RIAA.

His second studio album, "Cottonwood 2," released in April 2023 and it featured guest appearances from popular stars like Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, Kevin Gates, and Polo G among others. The album debuted at number 21 on the Billboard 200 with its single, "Slut Me Out," reaching number four on the Hot Rap Songs chart.

In 2021, NLE Choppa launched his vegan food truck chain, “This Can’t Be Vegan”, in his hometown of Memphis, Tennessee. Along with vegan food, NLE Choppa also sold herbal products including detox tea, sea mosses, rosemary, and more. The first pop up of This Can’t Be Vegan was also featured at the Memphis’ Eat to Live Vegan Fest.

NLE’s This Can’t Be Vegan Food Truck Is Official Up And Running. First Pop Up Will Be At The Eat To Live Vegan Fest At 645 E Georgia Ave, Memphis, TN 38126

FOLLOW @nlethiscantbevegan On Instagram For More Updates On Locations In The Future 💜 pic.twitter.com/y1rjvFg3rg — NLE Choppa (@Nlechoppa1) September 25, 2021

NLE Choppa owns several properties across the US, including a $438,000 mansion in Memphis, Tennessee, which he bought in 2020, as per NCESC. The house features five bedrooms and six bathrooms, a movie theater, and a private pool.

NLE Choppa was previously in a relationship with Mariah J. with whom he had his first child, a daughter, in 2020. He then started dating model, Marissa Da'Nae, with whom he welcomed a son. NLE Choppa has had some run-ins with the law and recently he sparked concerns over his disappearance after his mother put out a post claiming that she couldn’t reach the rapper. However, he recently clarified that he did not go missing and is doing fine.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Momma Choppa. Book NLE CHOPPA (@angeletapotts)

How old is NLE Choppa?

NLE Choppa is 21 years old.

Is Choppa Vegan?

Yes, NLE Choppa is a Vegan and he has also launched his vegan food truck business.

What is NLE Choppa’s net worth?

NLE Choppa (Bryson Lashun Potts) has an estimated net worth of $5 million, as of 2023, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

More from MARKETREALIST

How 'American Idol' Judge Katy Perry Became One Of The Highest Paid Celebrities In The World

What Is Musician-Actress Teyana Taylor's Net Worth?