What Is Actress And Voice Artist Nicole Sullivan's Net Worth?

Name Nicole Sullivan Net worth $4 million Salary N/A Annual income N/A Sources of income Acting, voice acting, writing DOB 21 April 1970 Age 53 years Gender Female Nationality United States of America Profession Actress, voice artist, comedian, writer

Actress, voice artist, comedian and writer Nicole Sullivan has an estimated net worth of $4 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. Sullivan’s versatility made her a familiar face on both television and film. She is best known for her Fox sketch comedy series "MADtv" and the role of “Holly Shumpert” which she played on the CBS sitcom "The King of Queens".

Nicole Sullivan during NBC Summer TCA Party | Getty Images | Photo by Jean-Paul Aussenard

Career in Acting

Sullivan’s television debut came in 1991 in the episode of "Herman's Head.” Her next major appearance came in 1995 when she appeared in the sketch comedy series "MADtv". She became famous playing the roles of Vancome Lady, Diane Lawyer-Trabajo, and Darlene McBride. She was the main cast member in the first six seasons and returned as a guest star in seasons 8 through 10.

However, her breakthrough came with the role of “Holly Shumpert” in "The King of Queens". The show, which aired from 1998 to 2007, was a critical and commercial success, providing Sullivan with a platform to showcase her comedic talents to a broad audience. From 2001 to 2009, she played the recurring role of Jill Tracy on "Scrubs." Sullivan's other television projects include "The Drew Carey Show," and "Family Guy," which contributed to her popularity and her financial success.

Beyond television, Sullivan’s first film appearance came in 1999 in the film, "Say You'll Be Mine.” Among Sullivan’s other films are "Superhero Movie”, "Black Dynamite", “ Guess Who”, "17 Again," and more.

In 2002, she got an uncredited role in the film "The Third Wheel" and began voicing “Shego” and other characters on the Disney Channel's "Kim Possible." She also guest-starred on "Less than Perfect", "Monk", "Boston Legal", "My Boys", "Head Case" and, "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation" among others.

Sullivan bought $1.8 million for an impressive mansion in Los Angeles in 2007. As per Celebrity Net Worth, she sold the house to actress Kerry Washington in 2013, for $1.9 million. The property was further sold by Washington for $2.7 million in 2016. Sullivan listed another property in Los Angeles which she owned for over two decades, for $1.45 million.

Sullivan married actor Jason Packham in 2006. The couple welcomed two sons, Dashel, born in 2007, and Beckett born in 2009. In 2009, Nicole, along with her husband Jason, and son, Dashel appeared on the Animal Planet series "It's Me or the Dog" with their four dogs and three cats.

Jason Packham, Nicole Sullivan, Dashel Packham and Beckett Packham at 2015 Santa's Secret Workshop | Getty Images | Photo by Tiffany Rose

2001, Teen Choice Award nomination for Choice Comedian

2013 Behind the Voice Actors Award nomination: Best Female Vocal Performance in a Television Series in a Supporting Role – Comedy/Musical for "The Penguins of Madagascar"

2013 Behind the Voice Actors Award nomination: Best Vocal Ensemble in a Television Series – Comedy/Musical for "The Penguins of Madagascar"

How old is Nicole Sullivan?

Nicole Sullivan is 53 years old.

Who is Nicole Sullivan's sister?

Jennifer Sullivan is Nicole Sullivan’s sister.

Who does Nicole Sullivan voice?

Nicole Sullivan has lent her voice to Supergirl, Shego, and many other animated characters.

What is Nicole Sullivan’s net worth?

Nicole Sullivan has an estimated net worth of $4 million.

