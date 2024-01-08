What Is 'Parks And Recreation' Star Nick Offerman's Net Worth?

Name Nick Offerman Net worth $25 million Salary $30,000 per episode Annual income N/A Sources of income Acting, writing, comedy DOB 26 June 1970 Age 53 years Gender Male Nationality United States of America Profession Actor, writer, comedian

Nick Offerman at the premiere of DirecTV's 'Paradise' | Getty Images | Photo by Imeh Akpanudosen

Actor and producer, Nick Offerman has an estimated net worth of $25 million as of December 2023, according to Celebrity Net Worth. This is a combined estimate of Offerman and his wife and actress Megan Mullally’s net worth. Offerman is probably best known for his role on the widely hit sitcom "Parks and Recreation," in which he plays the famous role of Ron Swanson. He has also appeared in a wide range of film and TV projects and most recently he made headlines for his guest appearance in the hit HBO show “The Last of Us”.

Career in Acting and Earnings

Nicholas David Offerman was raised in Minooka by a nurse and a high school social studies teacher in a Catholic household. After graduating from high school, he went on to get a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree. He along with a fellow student then went on to establish the Defiant Theatre company in Chicago.

Offerman’s career in acting began in Chicago during the early 90s with theatre roles. Early in his career, he also worked as a fight choreographer and a master carpenter. His big break in TV came in the late 90s with the shows "ER" and "The West Wing,” after which he went on to appear in the film and film "Going All the Way.”

In the early 2000s, Offerman appeared in an episode of "Will & Grace," and bagged roles in shows like "24," "Gilmore Girls," and "Monk." His next famous role came in 2009, on the show "Parks and Recreations”. The role of Ron Swanson became a career defining for Offerman and he received widespread critical acclaim for his work.

He earned a salary of $30,000 per episode during the peak of the show's popularity, as per The Richest.

After "Parks and Recreation," ended in 2015, Offerman went on to star in another hit series, "Fargo." Most recently, Offerman made headlines with a stirring guest role on the hit HBO show “The Last Of Us”. The dramatic role was critically acclaimed and even called his best on screen.

Career in Films

Building upon the success of TV, Offerman made the transition to the big screen. He appeared in films like “21 Jump Street” and “22 Jump Street”, in the role of Deputy Chief Hardy. He also appeared in a supporting role in the “We Are The Millers”, and in “The Founder”. He further appeared in "The Men Who Stare at Goats," and is rumored to be featured in the next Mission Impossible film in 2024.

Other Ventures

Outside of entertainment, Offerman enjoys carpeting and continues to make canoes, and he even wrote his first book about canoe building. He has further published four books, doing his narration on audiobooks.

Offerman is also a well-known voice actor. He has voiced roles in movies like "Hotel Transylvania 2" and "The Lego Movie." He has further continued his theatre career and has toured extensively as a successful comedian.

Further, Offerman has a partnership with Lagavulin and Guinness. He has a limited edition of Lagavulin Single Malt Scotch which is aged in Guinness Casks. Offerman along with his dad, Ric endorses the product through their YouTube videos of a family tradition on every Father's Day.

Offerman and his wife Mullally listed a home in Los Angeles for $12.65 million in 2012. The home has three bedrooms and over 3,800 square feet of living space. They had purchased the residence back in 2003 for $3.95 million. The property is located in the Birds Street neighborhood, which houses other celebrities like Keanu Reeves and Leonardo DiCaprio. They finally sold the home in 2013 settling for a sum of $9.97 million.

In the same year, Celebrity Net Worth reported that the couple purchased a home in the affluent neighborhood of Bel-Air for $4.15 million. The residence with four bedrooms is located in a cul-de-sac above Stone Canyon Reservoir.

Offerman married actress Megan Mullally in 2003. The two had previously acted in a play together and kicked things off. They have appeared in each other's sitcoms with Mullaly appearing in "Parks and Recreation" and Offerman appearing in "Will & Grace." They have also appeared in films together and embarked on a comedy tour together in 2016.

Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally at the premiere of 'The Founder' | Getty Images | Photo by Emma McIntyre

2012 Peabody Award for “Parks and Recreation”

2011 TCA Award: Individual Achievement in Comedy For “Parks and Recreation”

2023 OFTA Television Award: Best Guest Actor in a Drama Series For “The Last of Us”

2023 Gold Derby TV Award: Drama Guest Actor For “The Last of Us”

2015 BTVA People's Choice Voice Acting Award: Best Vocal Ensemble in a Feature Film For “The Lego Movie”

Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey in The Last of Us (2023)

2023 Primetime Emmy Nomination: Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series For “The Last of Us”

2022 Primetime Emmy Nomination: Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program For “Making It”

2020 Primetime Emmy Nomination: Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality-Competition Program For “Making It”

2019 Primetime Emmy Nomination: Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality-Competition Program For “Making It”

How old is Nick Offerman?

Nick Offerman is 53 years old.

Does Nick Offerman have children?

Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally do not have any children.

Who is Nick Offerman's wife?

Nick Offerman has been married to Megan Mullally.

How long have Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally been married?

Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally have been married since 2003.

How old is Ron Swanson?

As per reports, at the beginning of the series, “Parks and Recreation”, the character of Ron Swanson played by Nick Offerman was 42 years old.

How much older is Megan Mullally than Nick Offerman?

Megan Mullally is 12 years older than her husband Nick Offerman.

How old was Nick Offerman when he met his wife?

When Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally first met, Offerman was 29 and Mullally was 41.

What is Nick Offerman’s net worth?

Nick Offerman has an estimated net worth of $25 million as of December 2023.

