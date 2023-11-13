What Is NBA Star Russell Westbrook's Net Worth?

Name Russell Westbrook Net Worth $200 Million Salary $47 Million Sources of Income Basketball Gender Male Date of Birth Nov 12, 1988 Age 35 years Nationality American Profession Basketball player

Russell Westbrook is one of the highest-paid basketball players in the world. After joining the NBA in 2008, he went on to earn more than $250 million, having a base salary of around $40 million. He signed a 10-year deal worth $200 million with a 5-year extension, making it the largest contract signed in the history of the NBA. He has played for various teams, including the Los Angeles Lakers, and Boston Celtics, and currently plays for the LA Clippers. Westbrook's net worth is around $200 million.

Westbrook reportedly earned $53 million between 2018 and 2019 from salary as well as endorsements. In 2020, his base salary touched $40 million, and he made more than $60 million in a single year through endorsements.

Russell Westbrook | Getty Images | Ronald Martinez

Career

During the NBA draft, Westbrook was chosen as the fourth overall pick by the Seattle SuperSonics, which was later renamed the Thunder just six days after relocating to Oklahoma City. Joining the Thunder in 2008, he showcased his talent with an impressive 43-point performance, marking a career-high at the time. In 2011, Westbrook earned a spot in the NBA All-Star Game and secured a place in the ALL-NBA Second Team. One year later, he played a crucial role in leading his team to the NBA finals, becoming the first player since Michael Jordan to achieve 25+ points and 10+ assists in the finals. He also contributed to the 2012 Summer Olympics team, winning a gold medal.

However, in 2013, despite his team securing the top seed in the Western Conference playoffs, the player faced injuries to his right knee during the second game, yet resiliently scored 29 points. Following surgery, he was traded to the Houston Rockets in July, making a notable debut with 24 points for his new team.

The athlete paid $4.65 million for a Los Angeles home previously owned by Scott Disick. He later put it up for sale in June 2019 and lowered the asking price to $5.35 million a few months later. Westbrook bought another mansion in LA's Brentwood neighborhood for around $19.75 million. He listed this property for a whopping $30 million. He also owns several other properties in Oklahoma and New York.

Rusell Westbrook was born on November 12, 1988, in California and grew up in Hawthorne. He is married to Nina Earl, a fellow basketball player. The two began dating in college and tied the knot in 2015. They welcomed their firstborn in 2017 and twin daughters in 2018.

Westbrook earned recognition with numerous awards throughout his career. In his college years, he was honored with selections to the ALL-Pac-10 Third Team, Pac-10 All-Tournament Team, and the All-Defensive Team. Notably, he was named Pac-10 Defensive Player of the Year, emphasizing his defensive prowess. The pinnacle of his achievements came in the NBA when he was crowned the NBA Most Valuable Player in 2017, solidifying his status as one of the league's elite players.

Was Russell Westbrook a football player?

No, he was never a professional football player, but loved playing the sport as a kid.

Who does Westbrook play for now?

He plays for the LA Clippers.

