Name N.R. Narayana Murthy Net worth $4.3 billion Salary N/A Annual income N/A Sources of Income Business Ventures DOB August 20, 1946 Age 77 years Gender Male Nationality India Profession Business Executive

Indian businessman and Infosys co-founder N.R. Narayana Murthy has an estimated net worth of $4.3 billion as of October, according to Forbes. Murthy built his fortune through Infosys, a multinational provider of IT services, consulting and engineering. It is the second-largest IT company in India. Infosys generates approximately $18 billion per year in revenue, as per Statista. Murthy is also the father-in-law of British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

N.R. Narayana Murthy speaks during a meeting at the Goldman Sachs offices | Getty Images | Photo by Ramin Talaie

Recently, Murthy made a statement regarding India's work culture which has sparked a debate on social media. In a podcast called “The Record”, he stated that youngsters in India should be ready to work 70 hours a week to make the country competitive globally. This has polarized people in support and disagreement of the statement.

Early Career

After getting his master's degree from the Indian Institute of Technology, Murthy began his career as a research associate at the IIT Ahmedabad. He was promoted to the chief systems programmer post and worked on India's first time-sharing computer system. He designed and implemented a BASIC interpreter for Electronics Corporation of India Limited. He then went on to establish his own company called Softronics, which failed after a year-and-a-half. He then joined Patni Computer Systems in Pune, India.

Infosys

Murthy along with six other software professionals founded the IT firm Infosys in 1981. Sudha Murthy, Narayana Muthy’s wife, provided the initial capital investment for the company and Murthy took the position of CEO. He remained at the helm for 21 years, from 1981 to 2002, and was then succeeded by co-founder Nandan Nilekani.

Nandan M. Nilekani. Getty Images/Photo by Pallava Bagla

From 2002 to 2006, Murthy served as chairman of the board of the company and then became the company's chief mentor. He retired in 2011 and ultimately retained the title of chairman emeritus.

Other Ventures

Murthy has been involved in several other business ventures. He is an independent director on the corporate board of HSBC. He has formerly served as a director on the boards of DBS Bank, Unilever, ICICI and NDTV.

N. R. Narayana Murthy accepts the Philanthropist award at The Asian Awards | Getty Images | Photo by Dave M. Benett

He has also served on advisory boards and in council positions for various educational organizations and philanthropic institutions like Cornell University, the UN Foundation, the Ford Foundation, INSEAD, and ESSEC. He serves as a trustee of the Rhodes Trust, the Infosys Prize, and the Institute for Advanced Study in Princeton. He is also on the strategic board that advises India's national law firm Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas.

Murthy has published several books including "A Better India: A Better World", "The Wit and Wisdom of Narayana Murthy" and "A Clear Blue Sky: Stories and Poems on Conflict and Hope."

2019 $2.4 Billion 2020 $1.9 Billion 2021 $3.5 Billion 2022 $4.4 Billion

Murthy is married to Sudha Murty, who is a businesswoman, educator, and author. Sudha Murthy is the chairperson of the Infosys Foundation which aims to support underprivileged people with healthcare, education, and financial assistance.

They have two children together, Rohan and Akshata Murthy, who married Rishi Sunak, a British politician, leader of the Conservative Party, and the current Prime Minister of the UK.

Akshata Murthy and Rishi Sunak at the Frieze Art Fair 2022 | Getty Images | Photo by David M. Benett

2000 Padma Shri

2008 Padma Vibhushan

2007 Honorary Commander of the Order of the British Empire

2003 Ernst & Young World Entrepreneur of the Year Award

2008 Officer of the Legion of Honour by the Government of France

2008 Woodrow Wilson Award for Corporate Citizenship

2001 Max Schmidheiny Freedom Prize by its Foundation at the University of St. Gallen Switzerland

2013 The Asian Awards: Philanthropist of the Year

2014 Canada India Foundation: CIF Global Indian Award

How old is Narayana Murthy?

Narayana Murthy is 77 years old.

At what age did Narayana Murthy start Infosys?

Narayana Murthy was 35 years old when he co-founded Infosys.

What is Narayana Murthy’s net worth?

Narayana Murthy has an estimated net worth of $4.3 billion as of October, according to Forbes.

