Name Michelle Yeoh Net Worth $40 Million Salary $1 Million Annual Income N/A Sources of Income Acting DOB August 6, 1962 Age 61 years Gender Female Nationality Malaysian Profession Actor

Michelle Yeoh is at the top of the global entertainment scene with her recent success “Everything Everywhere All At Once”. She made history this year by becoming the first Asian woman to win best actress Oscar for her role in the sci-fi movie "Everything Everywhere All at Once". The Malaysian actress has an estimated net worth of $40 million as of 2023, as per Celebrity Net Worth. Yeoh first rose to prominence as a Bond girl in 1997’s “Tomorrow Never Dies”.

Getty Images | Photo by Mike Coppola

Yeoh is an accomplished dancer as she studied at London's Royal Academy of Dance. She has also won the Miss Malaysia pageant at 20 years old. She represented her country at London's Miss World competition the same year. Recently, Yeoh has married her longtime partner Jean Todt, nearly two decades after the French businessman first proposed to her.

Michelle Yeoh’s salary has varied from project to project. For 2018’s "Crazy Rich Asians", she was reportedly paid between $500,000 to $2 million. She was paid $70,000 per episode for her role in 2022’s "The Witcher: Blood Origin", which comes out to be a total of $420,000 for six episodes. As per Parade, Yeoh was paid in the range of $1 million for “Everything Everywhere All at Once”.

Yeoh has fronted campaigns for several products and luxury brands. She has endorsed skincare brand La Mer joining the likes of Ana de Armas and Patrick Ta.

She had an extensive collaboration with Swiss watchmaker Richard Mille and released limited edition watches like the ‘RM 51-01 Tiger and Dragon’ and the RM 51-02 ‘Tourbillon Diamond Twister’. Only 30 pieces of the limited collection watch exist, each of which comes at a whopping price of around $1,000,000, as per Lifestyle Asia.

Yeoh owns a picturesque mansion in Geneva, Switzerland with her husband Jean Todt. As per a Yahoo Finance report, the home ranges anywhere between $2 million, to $30 million.

In January 2023, Yeoh was living at the Mandarin Oriental Residences in Beverly Hills. The ultra-luxe homes inside the property are priced from US$3.6 million and up, as per Tatler Asia.

2022 $41 Million 2021 $37 Million 2020 $33 Million 2019 $30 Million

Yeoh married her long time partner Jean Todt earlier this year. A snippet of their nuptials was shared on social media, by veteran Formula 1 driver Felipe Massa. Todt ran Ferrari's Formula One team at the firm's peak and won 5 titles with Michael Schumacher at the wheel.

Getty Images | Photo by Mike Coppola

2023 Oscar: Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role for “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

2023: Guinness World Record: First Asian female to win the Best Actress Oscar for “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

2023 Golden Globe: Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy for “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

2023 HCA Award: Best Actress for “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

2023 HCA Award: Best Cast Ensemble for “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

2023 Movies for Grownups Award: Best Actress for “Everything Everywhere All at Once

Screen Actors Guild Awards”

2023 Screen Actors Guild Award: Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role for “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

2023 Screen Actors Guild Award: Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture for “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

2023 Satellite Award: Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical for “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Who is Michelle Yeoh's husband now?

Michelle Yeoh is married to her long-time partner and Former Ferrari boss Jean Todt.

Why is Michelle Yeoh so successful?

Yeoh is regarded as one of the most influential action stars who has a stellar reputation for executing her own stunts.

Is Michelle Yeoh’s husband a billionaire?

No, Jean Todt has an estimated net worth of $18 million.

