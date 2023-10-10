What is Rapper Method Man's Net Worth?

Name Method Man (Clifford Smith) Net worth $14 million Salary N/A Annual income N/A Sources of income Music, acting DOB March 2, 1971 Age 52 years Gender Male Nationality United States of America Profession Rapper, actor, record producer

What is Method Man's Net Worth?

Hip-hop recording artist, music producer and actor Clifford Smith, popularly known by his stage name Method Man, has an estimated net worth of $14 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. He is best known for being a member of the East Coast hip-hop collective Wu-Tang Clan, and his Grammy-winning song, "I'll Be There for You/You're All I Need to Get By". He is also one half of the famous hip-hop duo Method Man & Redman.

Method Man and Redman perform onstage at Sony Hall | Getty Images | Photo by Santiago Felipe

Method Man Career

Being a member of the Wu-Tang Clan, Method Man was one of only two members to get a solo song, "36 Chambers," on the group's debut album "Enter the Wu-Tang." As per the contract of the group, the members were allowed to sign to any record label and release solo albums. Method Man signed with Def Jam to release his solo debut, "Tical" (1994), which was critically acclaimed, going #4 on the charts and selling over a million copies. His song "I'll Be There for You/You're All I Need to Get By" from the album won him a Grammy Award alongside Mary J. Blige for Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group.

Since then he has released six solo albums and eight albums with the Wu-Tang Clan. His seventh studio album, "Meth Lab Season 3: The Rehab," released in 2022. He has also appeared in several movies like "Belly," "How High," and "Garden State," and played minor roles in "The Wackness," "Venom," and "Red Tails."

On TV, he had a recurring role on HBO's "Oz" as Tug Daniels, as “Calvin "Cheese" Wagstaff” on "The Wire," and as “Rodney” in "The Deuce." Further, in 2017, he appeared as the co-host (of a celebrity battle rap show "Drop the Mic."

Real Estate assets

Method Man's primary residence in Staten Island, New York, was famously featured on "MTV Cribs." As per Celebrity Net Worth, he still lives in the two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with his family, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

Car Collection

Method Man has a love for SUVs including from Cadillac and GMC. However, as per CarHP, the most valuable car in his collection is the Toyota4runner. He also owns a GMC Yukon, a Lincoln Navigator, and a 2003 Mercedes-Benz SL 55 AMG.

Personal Life

Method Man got engaged to Tamika Smith in 1999, and the couple married in 2001. The couple has three children, and his son Raekwon Smith played football for Stony Brook University.

Method Man with his then girlfriend, now wife, Tamika Smith (1995)



Awards

1996 Grammy: Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group For the song "I'll Be There for You/You're All I Need to Get By".

2023 Image Award: Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series For “Power Book II: Ghost”

2022 Image Award: Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series For “Power Book II: Ghost”

2021 Image Award: Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series For “Power Book II: Ghost”

FAQs

How old is Method Man?

Method Man is 52 years old.

What's Method Man's real name?

Method Man’s birth name is Clifford Smith.

What is Method Man’s net worth?

Method Man has an estimated net worth of $14 million as of September, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

