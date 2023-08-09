Hollywood star Megan Fox is set to release her debut poetry book, “Pretty Boys Are Poisonous” in November this year. Fox will present to her fans her wicked humor through a "heartbreaking and dark collection of poetry".The book will also be released as an audiobook read by Fox.

“Over the course of 80+ poems Fox chronicles all the ways in which we fit ourselves into the shape of the ones we love, even if it means losing ourselves in the process,” as per the official synopsis by Gallery Books, a division of Simon & Schuster.

“The poems were written in an attempt to excise the illness that had taken root in me because of my silence. I’ve spent my entire life keeping the secrets of men, my body aches from carrying the weight of their sins,” CNN quoted Fox’s statement from the promotion of the book.

Fox rose to prominence with the sci-fi film “Transformers”, and quickly established herself as one of the most beautiful women in Hollywood. Over her decades-long career, Fox built an impressive net worth which unfortunately witnessed a decline partly because of her expensive divorce.

Fox made $10 million from her acting career through 2020. However, her net worth has decreased to $8 million in 2023, according to Parade. While fans would have assumed her net worth to be higher, it should be noted that she recently went through an expensive divorce from Brian Austin Green, with whom she didn't have a pre-nup, according to TMZ.

Fox also hasn’t worked much in Hollywood in recent years. However, fans are excited to see her in the upcoming film “Expendables 4”.

Fox's income per film has varied from the role and the project's budget over the years. At the peak of her career, which would be the third Transformers sequel, Fox was set to make upwards of $2 million, but she never signed on the project.

Fox was reportedly paid $100,000 for the first Transformers, for the role of Mikaela Banes. She then bagged a handsome $800,000 for the sequel, possibly with additional box office bonuses on the back end, as per Parade. For the upcoming “Expendables 4 (2023)”, Fox made $1.5 million, according to Showbiz Galore.

Megan Fox and her husband at the time, Brian Green, bought a home in the Los Feliz neighborhood of Los Angeles for $2.95 million in 2019. Later, the couple sold the property for $3.75 million in 2014. The couple then bought a $3.3 million property in Malibu in May 2016 from actor Brad Pitt's manager Cynthia Pett-Dante, who is the wife of comedic actor Peter Dante.

However, in 2018, Megan sued the former owners for $5 million alleging that they failed to disclose a serious mold problem in the house on which she had to spend $500,000, as per Celebrity Net Worth. The case dragged on for years before settlement and in 2023 Fox sold the property for $4.525 million.

The couple has sold more properties following their divorce. In 2016, they began by selling one of their Los Angeles homes for $2.6 million and another for $1.299 million.

While Fox is known to drive around in a Range Rover, she has plenty of other vehicles in her collection, as per thethings.com. These include an Aston Martin DB11, which is worth $217,000, a Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG worth around $160,000, a Tesla Model X, worth $98,490 and her go-to BMW X5, which is worth around $61,600, among other expensive cars.