What Is NFL Star Quarterback Matthew Stafford's Net Worth?

Name Matthew Stafford Net worth $150 million Salary $20 million Annual income N/A Sources of income Football DOB February 7, 1988 Age 35 years Gender Male Nationality United States of America Profession NFL Quarterback

American professional football quarterback Matthew Stafford has an estimated net worth of $150 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. Stafford is one of the most decorated quarterbacks in NFL history and he is the fourth quarterback in NFL history to throw for over 5,000 yards in a single season and the fastest player to rack up 40,000 career passing yards.

Matthew Stafford #9 of the Los Angeles Rams takes the field | Getty Images | Photo by Sean M. Haffey

Stafford graduated early from high school and went to the University of Georgia. There he became the first freshman quarterback to start for the Georgia Bulldogs in 1998. After an extremely successful college career, he became the first overall pick of the 2009 NFL Draft. He signed a six-year contract with the Detroit Lions for $78 million and became the first Lions rookie quarterback to start in Week 1 in 1968.

Matthew Stafford #9 of the Detroit Lions celebrates a second quarter touchdown | Getty Images | Photo by Leon Halip

Early on in his career, he threw five touchdowns in a 38-37 victory over the Cleveland Browns, becoming the youngest quarterback to do so. He went on to rack 422 passing yards, a record for a rookie at the time, and won the NFC Offensive Player of the Week.

He played for the Lions for 12 years and set numerous records. He became the fourth quarterback in NFL history to throw for 5,000 passing yards in one season, in 2012, he then became the fastest player in NFL history to reach 40,000 yards, doing so in 147 games. He also holds the NFL record for the most comeback wins in a single season, scoring eight in 2016. He further ranks third all-time in passing yards per game.

In 2017, Stafford became the highest-paid player in NFL history at the time with his $135 million contract extension with the Lions. In 2021, he was part of a blockbuster trade that saw him move to the Los Angeles Rams. In 2022, he earned $1.5 million in base salary and $60 million as a signing bonus.

After the Rams won Super Bowl LVI in 2021 season, Stafford signed a four-year extension that included $120 million in guarantees. Further, he will carry a salary-cap number of $20 million in 2023 season, a $49.5 million cap in 2024 and $50.5 million cap in 2025, as per overthecap.com.

Over his NFL career, Stafford has endorsed several brands including Nike, PepsiCo, Panini, Little Caesars NFL, Ford Motors, Fanatics and more. In total, Stafford is estimated to make about $2.5 million annually from his various deals, as per Forbes.

In 2021, Stafford and his wife Kelly Hall listed their 12,000-square-foot mansion in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan for $6.5 million. As per Celebrity Net Worth, the couple remodeled the house in 2016, adding new features like polished granite floors, fireplaces, a glass elevator, and balconies, to the five-bedroom and seven-bathroom mansion. The estate also featured the largest infinity pool in the state and a cascading waterfall over the side along with an indoor half-basketball court.

Then he bought a $19.6 million spec home in the gated community of Hidden Hills, California. His new residence spans around 15,000 square feet and includes world-class amenities like a theater, gym, guest house, massage room, two wine rooms, and a six-car garage. Stafford expanded his real estate portfolio in 2022, buying a unique $11 million property a mile away from his new residence. With his new purchase, Stafford got three homes that formerly made up famous rapper, Drake's ‘Yolo Estate’.

Stafford met cheerleader Kelly Hall while playing for the University of Georgia. Hall is the sister of former NFL player Chad Hall. They soon started dating and eventually got married in 2015. Together, they have four daughters.

Matthew Stafford #9 of the Los Angeles Rams celebrates with his wife Kelly Stafford during Super Bowl LVI | Getty Images | Photo by Andy Lyons

How old is Mathew Stafford?

Mathew Stafford is 35 years old.

Who is Matthew Stafford's wife?

Matthew Stafford has been married to Kelly Hall since 2015.

How many years has Matthew Stafford played in the NFL?

Mathew Stafford has been in the NFL for 12 years.

What is Matthew Stafford’s net worth?

Matthew Stafford has an estimated net worth of $150 million.