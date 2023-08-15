Name Lily Jane Collins Networth $25 million Salary $3 million Annual Income N/A Sources of income Acting Gender Female Age 34 Years DOB 18 March 1989 Nationality British/American Profession Actress



What is Lily Collins' net worth?

Also Read: Being 'Don Draper' Made Jon Hamm Famous Overnight Bringing Awards and Eye-watering Wealth

English and American actress, Lily Collins has an estimated net worth of $25 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. She is the daughter of the well-known musician Phil Collins, and she also carved out her own unique identity in the entertainment world.

Recently, it was announced that Mattel has roped in the star to feature in the group’s next film after “Barbie” scored one of the biggest box office collections of $1 billion worldwide. Collins will feature in MGM’s “Polly Pocket” as the micro-doll. The film written and directed by “Girls” creator Lena Dunham is in development.

Lily Collins to Play Polly Pocket in Live-Action Movie From Lena Dunham https://t.co/N5EDInz27K — Variety (@Variety) June 24, 2021

Salary

Also Read: As Oprah Winfrey's Maui Home Is Under Threat From Wildfires, A Look at Her Massive Real Estate Portfolio

According to Parade, her film "Mirror Mirror" (2012) grossed $183,018,522 at the box office, and given its success, Collins is estimated to have received tens of thousands of dollars for her role. The film "To The Bone" (2017) which was acquired for $8 million by Netflix made her one of the most bankable stars. She later won the lead role in Netflix's show, "Emily in Paris." The streaming giant has reportedly paid her over $300,000 per episode, thus, turning her total earnings to $3 million per season to become one of the highest-earning actresses, according to Cosmopolitan.

Image Source: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Also Read: Gal Gadot Is Indeed Wonderous! Here's a Look At Her Net Worth, Salary and More

Brand endorsements

Collins has worked as the brand ambassador for coveted fashion houses like Cartier, Living Proof hair care range, Lancôme, and Movado. The star is estimated to have made millions from the deals. She has also appeared on the cover of Vogue, modeled for Harper's Bazaar, Porter Magazine, and Glamour magazine.

Lily Collins scored her first-ever Vogue cover for the November Issue of Vogue Arabia.



Photographed by Thomas Whiteside. pic.twitter.com/umWjgUzlzr — IAMFASHION (@IAMFASHlON) October 28, 2020

Total assets

Lily Collins sold a property in the Sierra Towers building in Hollywood for $2.995 million, in 2018, as per Celebrity Net Worth. However, she didn’t purchase the condo personally—it had been in the Collins family's possession since the early 90s. As per the publication, Collins' mother had paid $12.5 million for a home in Beverly Hills which was ultimately transferred to Collins, who reportedly sold it for $13.5 million in 2021. Collins then bought a $3.9 million home in Pasadena, California.

Lily Collins sells $13.5M Beverly Hills house amid engagement https://t.co/QTBitsAg0l pic.twitter.com/FSMF3fhnVI — New York Post (@nypost) February 27, 2021

Since her father Phil Collins is worth a monumental $300 million, Collins and her four siblings are likely to inherit a part of his fortune as well.

Social Media following



Personal life

Lily Collins got engaged to Charlie McDowell, an American director and writer in 2020. Before that, she had been in an on-and-off relationship with Zac Effron. However, the couple never made their relationship public.

Image Source: Charley Gallay/Getty Images

Awards

Collins was named the ‘International Model of the Year' by Glamour magazine in 2007 and she has received nominations for Teen Choice Awards and Golden Globes. Further, she received widespread acclaim for her book "Unfiltered: No Shame, No Regrets, Just Me" in 2017.

FAQs

Does Lily Collins Have A Baby?

No, Collins and McDowell don't have any children.

What is Lily Collins Famous For?

Collins is the daughter of musician Phil Collins and she is prominently known for her appearance in Netflix’s “Emily in Paris”.

Did Zac Efron And Lily Collins Date?

Even though the duo never officially confirmed their relationship, they Collins and Zac dated on and off between 2012 and 2013.

What Is Lily Collins' Net Worth In 2023?

Lily Collins has an estimated net worth of $25 million according to Celebrity Net Worth.

More from MARKETREALIST

The Magic of Being Hermione Granger: Emma Watson's Net Worth Touches $85 Million

As Singer Luke Bryan Cancels His Tour, Here's a Look at His Career, Entrepreneurship and Net Worth