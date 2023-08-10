Matthew Steven LeBlanc aka Matt LeBlanc, celebrated his 56th birthday on July 25. He became a global star for his role as Joey Tribbiani in the popular sitcom "Friends". The role scored him three Emmy nominations and helped him make millions. After the series ended in 2004, LeBlanc went on to play more roles in film and television, but he continues to make money from the famous show and sits on top of a huge fortune.

The actor and producer has a net worth of $85 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth. Being one of the leads in "Friends", he became one of the highest paid actors in the history of television. LeBlanc was among the six actors who started off with earning thousands per episode which eventually rose to a million with added perks.

When the show first aired on television, the actors were paid $22,500 per episode, as per MarketPlace. By the third season, the six leading actors, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer reportedly earned $100,000 per episode.

However, by season 9, they had negotiated a hefty salary of $1 million each per episode, which at the time was the highest-ever for a 30-minute television show. Two years prior to this, the cast had also secured a deal to get syndication profits that the production house would earn from re-runs, according to The New York Times.

Down the line, producers of the show, Warner Bros are earning nearly $1billion a year from syndication revenue, and the six cast members are reportedly getting two percent of the show’s syndication revenue, which amounts to $20 million annually for each cast member, just from reruns, USA Today reported.

In his more recent appearances, LeBlanc hosted the BBC's show "Top Gear" for four seasons and starred in the popular sitcom "Man with a Plan". However, in the past couple of years, he has slowed down in his career and picking less work.

Matt LeBlanc is a massive petrolhead, and has a collection featuring early air-cooled Porsches to cutting-edge supercars.

He is known for being a Porsche fan and he has the legendary Porsche 911 930 model in his collection. Often called “The Widowmaker”, the 911 930 features a powerful engine and unusual. The classic machine's current worth is estimated to be $157,476, according to classic.com.

LeBlanc also has the Porsche 911 Carrera 4 GTS worth $110,200. Apart from Porches, LeBlanc's collection also features a Ferrari 360 Modena worth $140,615, which is one of the 8,800 units ever built, acccording to Car HP. He also owns a Ferrari 458 Italia.

However, the most expensive car in his collection is the Porsche 911 GT2 RS which is one of 500 units ever produced and is worth a whopping $245,000.

In 2006, he bought a Pacific Palisades home for $7.4 million, according to Clutch Points. He later used the property as an additional source of income as he started renting it out in 2012. As per the publication the monthly rent of the property was nearly $13,000. Years later, LeBlanc decided to sell the property and listed it for $8.75 million before successfully selling it.

