Despite Giving Away Billions To Charities, MacKenzie Scott Is Still a Billionaire; What's Her Net Worth?

Name MacKenzie Scott Net Worth $32 billion Salary N/A Annual income N/A Sources of income Writing, business, assets DOB April 7, 1970 Age 53 years Gender Female Nationality United States of America Profession Author, Philanthropist

Also Read: What Is ‘Power Rangers’ Creator Haim Saban’s Net Worth?

Novelist, philanthropist and activist MacKenzie Scott, formerly known as MacKenzie Bezos, has an estimated net worth of $32.3 billion as of November 7, according to Bloomberg’s Billionaire Index. Being Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’ ex-wife, her fortune could be much higher, but she has donated billions from her wealth to various charities. She further plans to donate a vast majority of her fortune during her lifetime.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MacKenzie Scott (@mackenziescott2020)

After graduating from Princeton University in 1992, Scott moved to New York to become a novelist. She took a job at the hedge fund D.E. Shaw as an administrative assistant and one of the people she assisted was the company’s Senior Vice President and fellow Princeton alum Jeff Bezos. The two soon began dating and got married in 1993.

Also Read: What Is NBA Star Russell Westbrook's Net Worth?

Jeff Bezos, CEO of Amazon.com and his ex-wife McKenzie Scott | Getty Images | Photo by J. Countess

A year later, Bezos founded Amazon which went on to become one of the largest e-commerce platforms in the world. Jeff and Scott both worked to establish Amazon and make it what it is today.

Also Read: What Was L'Oréal Heiress Liliane Bettencourt’s Net Worth at the Time of Her Death?

Amazon had an initial public offering on May 15, 1997. At the time Bezos owned 20% of Amazon, but over the years he regularly sold off chunks of equity to create liquidity. He generated over $70 billion in liquid cash and before his divorce from Scott, he owned about 16% of Amazon, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

In 2019, Bezos and Scott announced their divorce after 25 years of marriage. At the time Bezos was worth nearly $131 billion, as per Forbes. Scott could have been entitled to half of all his assets since most of his fortune was acquired during their marriage.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’ divorce from author MacKenzie Bezos has been finalized by a judge, leaving MacKenzie with a settlement worth $38 billion. https://t.co/BJggKFy9k2 — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) July 6, 2019

However, Scott announced that she was given about 4% or 20 million of the company’s shares as part of the divorce settlement. She derives almost all of her fortune from this. At the time of transfer, the shares were worth $35.6 billion, as per Celebrity Net Worth. Scott also agreed to allow Bezos to retain all voting rights over her shares. In 2021, when Amazon’s shares skyrocketed, Scott’s net worth peaked at $53 million as per Forbes.

After a decade of founding Amazon, Scott eventually released her fictional novel titled "The Testing of Luther Albright". The book reportedly sold fewer than 2,000 copies and in 2013 she released a second book, titled "Traps".

Scott and Bezos bought a $24 million home in Beverly Hills, California in 2007. They bought another property next door for $13 million in 2017 and combined the two. Scott received this house as part of their divorce settlement and in 2022 she donated the property to the California Community Foundation. The home sold for $37 million in 2022, as per Business Insider. In 2019, Scott bought a $37.5 million waterfront home as well. The 3.2-acre waterfront property is located in Medina, Washington.

Instagram 39.7K Twitter 203K

After her divorce from Jeff Bezos, Scott married a high school science teacher named Dan Jewett in 2021. Before that, in 2020, she legally changed her name from Mackenzie Bezos to Mackenzie Scott.

In 2020, Scott donated nearly $6 billion to over 440 organizations around the world. In 2022, Scott posted a database containing information on her gifts, called Yield Giving. According to the website, she has given away $14.4 billion since 2020 to nearly 1,600 nonprofits. However, the website does not detail the donations made this year. Thus, a website called The Chronicle of Philanthropy mentioned that she had further given away $146 million to 24 nonprofits this year.

How old is Mackenzie Scott?

MacKenzie Scott is 53 years old.

Does MacKenzie Scott have a child?

Scott and Jeff Bezos have four children, three sons, and an adopted daughter from China.

What is MacKenzie Scott's net worth?

MacKenzie Scott, formerly known as MacKenzie Bezos, has an estimated net worth of $32.3 billion as of November 7, according to Bloomberg’s Billionaire Index.

More from MARKETREALIST

What Is TV Host Tom Bergeron Net Worth?

Gabriel García Márquez’s ‘One Hundred Years of Solitude’ Sold Over 50M Copies; What Was His Net Worth?