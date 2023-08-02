Lisa Vanderpump’s Net Worth Is Sky High, Thanks to Her TV Stardom and Smart Business Moves

British businesswoman and reality star Lisa Vanderpump is best known for her iconic roles on Bravo's hit reality TV shows "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" and "Vanderpump Rules". She's also known for her British humor and love for animals. However, Vanderpump’s far more than a reality TV star. Which explains her staggering net worth.

While "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" boosted her popularity, her wealth mostly comes from the restaurant business she jointly owns with her husband Ken.

At 62, Lisa Vanderpump is richer than most celebrities and businesswomen in the United States. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Lisa, and her husband Ken’s total net worth is a whopping $90 million as of April 28. This makes her one of the wealthiest people in the Los Angeles area, richer than some of the Kardashian sisters.

Lisa Vanderpump is a reality TV star who has maintained a great working relationship with Bravo TV. Lisa earns roughly around $500,000 per season from Bravo TV’s "Real Housewives of Beverley Hills", according to a Cosmopolitan report.

She has income from her acting days and her brief stint on "Dancing With the Stars". As per the publication, Lisa made an estimated $125,000 for the rehearsal period and the first two weeks on air of the show, and the most she could have taken home is $295,000.

Lisa reportedly made $500,000 per season of "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills". She was on the show for nine seasons which means she roughly made $4.5 million only from one show, accrding to Cosmopolitan. She quit the show in 2019 and went on to star in another show.

After she left the show, she starred in her show called 'The Vanderpump Rules' which was also backed by Bravo TV. As per the Cosmo report, she took home $500,000 per season of Vanderpump Rules initially and it is estimated that she is getting $1 million per season of the show as it has now risen to popularity following several scandals involving Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix.

Lisa and her husband Ken own several restaurants and bars across the US and the UK. Since Lisa has become one of Hollywood's biggest icons, fans, celebrities, and even the royals love visiting her restaurants. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly dined at Lisa's Villa Rosa restaurant in Beverley Hills and many other celebrities are regular guests at her restaurants.

According to a Bustle report, their ventures SUR and Villa Blanca were making an estimated revenue of $1 to $2.5 million per year, in 2016. Refinery29 reported that back in the 90s, Lisa and Ken sold four of their London bars for a total of a whopping 10.5 million pounds, raking in huge profits. Further, their existing bars have been featured on both Real Housewives and Vanderpump Rules bringing in more business.

Lisa’s gorgeous home in Beverly Hills has been displayed in all its glory on "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills". It is quite obvious that their luxurious home is worth a vast sum. Lisa and Ken bought Villa Rosa for almost $12 million in 2011, according to Cosmopolitan and the property is said to be worth more than $20 million today.

Before, the Vila Rosa, the couple had another home in Beverly Hills worth $18.8 million a few years ago. Further, as per the report, they also own a house in Montecito, where Meghan Markle and Prince Harry reportedly live casually.

