What Is Grammy-Winning Rapper Lil' Kim's Net Worth?

Name Kimberly Denise Jones (Lil’ Kim) Net worth $500,000 Salary N/A Annual income N/A Sources of income Acting, Music DOB 11 July 1974 Age 49 years Gender Female Nationality United States of America Profession Singer/Rapper, Actress

Also Read: What Is 'Wings' Fame Tim Daly's Net Worth?

Rapper, music producer, and actress, Kimberly Denise Jones, better known by her stage name Lil’ Kim has an estimated net worth of $500 thousand, as of 2023, according to Celebrity Net Worth. The Grammy-winning artist is a founding member of the rap group Junior M.A.F.I.A. She had her successful solo career in the late 1990s. The rapper experienced financial stress in the late 2010s, and she filed for bankruptcy as well.

Career in Music

Kim had a rough childhood. When she was nine years old, her parents separated and she was then raised by her father. She had a complicated relationship with her father and she was eventually kicked out of the house, which led her to drop out of high school and start living on the streets.

Also Read: What Is Bond Girl Eva Green's Net Worth?

While rapping in the streets of New York as a teenager, she met Christopher Wallace aka The Notorious B.I.G. The rap legend was impressed by her skills and he became a key figure in her career and even developed a romantic relationship.

American rappers Notorious BIG (also known as Biggie Smalls, Lil Kim along with their rap group | Getty Images | Photo by Nitro

Also Read: What Is the Net Worth of 'The Sopranos' Star Robert Iler?

At the age of 19, Jones joined the Brooklyn-based group Junior M.A.F.I.A, which was formed and promoted by Biggie. She also assumed the name Lil' Kim. The group released their first album, “Conspiracy”, in 1995, and it achieved moderate commercial success, selling 69,000 copies in its first week.

It went on to be certified gold by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) as well. After spending a year with the group, Lil' Kim started pursuing a solo career and worked on her debut album in late 1995.

Lil' Kim’s Solo Career

Kim released her debut album, “Hard Core”, and it went on to get double platinum certification by the RIAA. It has sold over 6 million copies worldwide. It also reached number three on the U.S. R&B chart and number 11 on the Billboard 200 chart.

She then released two more albums, “The Notorious K.I.M.” (2000) and “La Bella Mafia” (2003) which also went platinum. The first of the two reached number one on the U.S. R&B chart and number four on the Billboard 200 chart, while “La Bella Mafia” reached number four and number five on those charts.

She then featured on the 2001 remake of "Lady Marmalade," along with Mýa, Pink, and Christina Aguilera. The single sold over five million copies globally and is one of her highest-selling singles of all time.

In 2005, she released her fourth studio album, “The Naked Truth”, while she was in federal prison, serving a one-year prison sentence for lying to a jury in the shooting case. The album reached number three on the U.S. R&B chart and number six on the Billboard 200 chart.

After her financial troubles and bankruptcy claims, Kim made a comeback to music with her fifth album, “9”, which was released in 2019. Further in 2023, she collaborated with Eric Bellinger, Hitmaka, and Lola Brooke for the song "Curious". As a solo artist, Kim has sold over 15 million albums and 30 million singles worldwide.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lil' Kim (@lilkimthequeenbee)

Career in Acting

Kim has appeared in several films including “She's All That” (1999), “Zoolander” (2001), “Juwanna Mann” (2002), “You Got Served” (2004), and the “Superhero Movie” (2008), among others.

She also appeared as a contestant on the eighth season “Dancing with the Stars” in 2009 along with her partner Derek Hough. They achieved fifth place in the dance competition.

Lil' Kim's Earnings

According to Wealthy Genius, Kim’s career earnings are estimated to be as high as $33 million. However, due to gross mismanagement of her finances, she lost almost all of it. As per the publication, 49% of her income was spent to pay taxes and she had substantial liabilities which forced her to declare bankruptcy in 2018.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lil' Kim (@lilkimthequeenbee)

Further, the report revealed that her career had slowed down significantly as in 2016 she had earned $823,000 but her earnings went down to $398,000, the following year.

Assets and Bankruptcy

Kim filed for Chapter 13 bankruptcy in New Jersey on June 12, 2018. Lil'. As per the court filing, Kim claimed to have lost her $3 million, 6,000-square-foot mansion in a gated community in Alpine, New Jersey, to foreclosure.

She claimed to owe about $1.5 million in back taxes to the federal government and $667,000 in late mortgage payments. She stated a total debt of $4 million and $2.5 million worth of assets, including a 2005 Bentley worth $50,000, a 2000 Mercedes worth $4,200, and jewelry worth $25,000.

The filings further showed that Kim’s average monthly income was $18,000 per month, but she reportedly spent $10,000 on travel, $6,600 on her mortgage payments, $2,200 on wardrobe, and $2,300 on staff.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lil' Kim (@lilkimthequeenbee)

Kim had an on-and-off relationship with Christopher Wallace (Notorious B.I.G.) until he died in 1997. She even claimed to be pregnant with Wallace's child, which she decided to terminate.

Kim then went on to date the accused gang leader Damion "World" Hardy from 2002 to 2003, and record producer Scott Storch in 2004. She also dated singer/rapper Ray J briefly.

In February 2014, Kim announced that she was pregnant, and she gave birth to her first child, Royal Reign, on June 9, 2014.

Royal Reign and Lil Kim attend the 13th Annual Rookie USA Fashion Show | Getty Images | Photo by Bennett Raglin

Currently, Kim is married to New York-based rapper, Mr Papers, and they tend to keep their relationship away from the spotlight, as per The Sun.

2019 BET Award: I am Hip-Hop Award

2002 Grammy: Best Pop Collaboration with Vocals For the song "Lady Marmalade"

2001 Teen Choice Award: Music - Choice Summer Song For the song "Lady Marmalade".

2001 MTV Video Music Awards: Video of the Year For “Lady Marmalade”

2001 MTV Video Music Awards: Best Video from a Film For “Lady Marmalade”

How old is Lil Kim?

Lil Kim is 49 years old.

Does Lil Kim have kids?

Little Kim has one child, Royal Reign Jones Neil.

What is Lil Kim's net worth?

Lil’ Kim has an estimated net worth of $500 thousand, as of 2023, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Is Little Kim Married?

Lil Kim is married to New York-based rapper, Mr Papers, as per The Sun.

Who was Biggie's wife?

Notorious B.I.G. aka Christopher Wallace was married to Faith Evans.

Who cultivated Lil Kim's career?

Notorious B.I.G served as a mentor for Lil’ Kim and he helped her to clean up her life and develop a music career.

How did Biggie meet Lil Kim?

As per reports, Biggie saw ​​Kim rapping on the corner of Fulton Street in Brooklyn, New York City, and he was impressed and wanted to work with her.

More from MARKETREALIST

What Is Pink Floyd's Former Drummer Nick Mason's Net Worth?

What Is 'The Hateful Eight' Star Demián Bichir's Net Worth?