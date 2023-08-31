Name Lewis Carl Davidson Hamilton Net worth $285 million Salary $50 million Annual income To be updated Sources of income Formula 1 DOB January 7, 1985 Age 38 years Gender Male Nationality United Kingdom Profession Formula One Racing Driver

Lewis Hamilton has today signed a £50 million-a-year deal to drive for Mercedes in 2024 and 2025. There is no option for a third year under the terms of his new arrangement. Hamilton has taken 82 victories for Mercedes and 78 poles since joining in 2013. The British Formula One racing driver has emerged to be statistically the most successful driver in F1 history with several records to his name during his over a decade-long F1 career. He currently drives for Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team with whom he won six Formula One driver’s championships. He has won the most world championships, (seven) equalling Michael Schumacher’s record, and holds the record for most wins, most pole positions, and the most laps led in F1 history. He has an estimated net worth of $285 million as of 2023, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Recently, Hamilton had a disappointing result at the Dutch Grand Prix finishing P6 and missing out on a potential podium due to a bad strategy call from Mercedes.

Hamilton’s current contract with Mercedes pays him about $35 million per year, as per PlanetF1. However, in a typical year, he makes over $50 million with added bonuses. His salary peaked in 2018 when he signed a two-year deal with Mercedes which was reported to be worth nearly $50 million per year, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

Hamilton endorses several brands including Tommy Hilfiger, Mercedes-Benz, Puma, Petronas, Dior and more from which he makes $10 million annually, as per Forbes.

Hamilton bought a New York penthouse in the Tribeca building where stars Justin Timberlake Meg Ryan, Jake Gyllenhaal, and Bella Hadid live for $43.9 million. He listed the 8,900-square-foot unit in 2019 for $57 million and sold it for $50 million in 2021, after reportedly never living in the unit, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

Hamilton owns a four-storey mansion in Kensington, West London worth $25 million. The six-bedroom mansion was built in 1860. He also owns apartments in Nyon, a suburb of Geneva, Switzerland, and in Monaco. He bought an estate in Colorado where he plans to live after retirement.

Being a racing driver, it is obvious that Hamilton has an impressive collection of cars which include some of the most exclusive supercars ever built. Hamilton bought a Pagani Zondo 760 LH which was specifically built for him as the LH in the name suggests. He paid over $2 million (£1.6) for the car which according to him was the “best sounding” but the “worst handling”, as per PlanetF1. Hamilton sold it off in 2021 after he crashed it in Monaco and got it repaired by Pagani.

Further being a Mercedes F1 team driver, Hamilton owns a slate of Mercedes-AMG cars. The most impressive in his collection is the Mercedes AMG Project One which reportedly cost over $2.5 million (£2 million). He also owns a Mercedes-AMG SLS Black and a Mercedes AMG GT R, which was used as the Formula 1 Safety Car from 2018 to 2020, and a Mercedes-Maybach S600, among others.

He also owns several Ferraris, including a Ferrari LaFerrari Aperta for which he reportedly paid over $2.7 million (£2.2 million), a Ferrari 599 SA Aperta, and a Ferrari LaFerrari. Being a former McLaren driver, Hamilton owns a McLaren P1 for which he paid about $1.5 million (£1.2 million) in 2015, as per PlanetF1.

Hamilton started dating Nicole Scherzinger, the lead singer of the American girl band the Pussycat Dolls, in 2007 and he was with her when he won his first world championship with McLaren. The two broke up in 2010 to focus on their respective careers and were reported to have reunited several times between 2011 and 2015.

After his split from Scherzinger, Hamilton reportedly dated long-time friend American singer Rihanna. However, he never made any announcement and denied his relationship publicly. He is further rumored to have dated several other high-profile personalities like Rita Ora, Miss Finland Lotta Hinsa, Miss Grenada 2007 Vivian Burkhardt, and model Winnie Harlow, among others. He was also romantically linked to American rapper Nicki Minaj with whom he went on a romantic vacation to Dubai in 2018, as per Metro UK.

2017 Best Driver ESPY Award(2017)

2008 Laureus World Sports Award for Breakthrough of the Year

2020 Laureus World Sports Award for Sportsman of the Year

2014-2020 BBC Sports Personality of the Year Award

2020 Times magazine one of the 100 most influential people in the world

Awarded a Knighthood in UK’s New Year honors list, 2021

Joint Most World Championships(7)

Most Career Wins

Most wins in a Debut Season

Most wins with the same team

Most Pole positions in a debut season

Most Pole positions

Most Consecutive race starts

Most races led from start to finish

Most races led

Most Grand Slams

How old is Lewis Hamilton?

Lewis Hamilton is 38 years old.

Does Lewis Hamilton have a child?

No, Lewis Hamilton doesn't have any children.

How old was Hamilton when he became champion?

At the age of 23, Hamilton won his first Formula 1 world championship, to become the youngest driver to achieve this feat, a record which was later broken by Sebastian Vettel.

Who has the most F1 wins in history?

With 103 wins, Lewis Hamilton holds the record for the most race wins in F1 history.

What is Lewis Hamilton’s net worth?

Lewis Hamilton’s net worth is estimated to be $285 million as of 2023

Is Lewis Hamilton Vegan?

Yes, Lewis Hamilton became vegan in 2017.

