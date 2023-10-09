What Is Norwegian DJ and Music Producer Kygo's Net Worth?

Name Kygo Net worth $25 million Salary N/A Annual income $6 million Sources of income Music, Events DOB September 11, 1991 Age 24 years Gender Male Nationality Norway Profession DJ and record producer

Norwegian DJ and record producer Kygo has an estimated net worth of $25 million as of 2023, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Kygo rose to prominence in 2013 with his remix of the song "I See Fire" by Ed Sheeran. His version gained over 300 million views on YouTube. He then went on to become the fastest artist in history to reach one billion streams on Spotify with his single, "Stay."

Kygo, the co-founder of the Palm Tree Music Festival, will be going to Aspen, Colo., early next year with a lineup featuring David Guetta, The Chainsmokers, the white-hot Labrinth, electronic hybrid duo DRAMA and pop-folk-rock artist Harry Hudson.

Kygo's first single "Epsilon" released in 2013 under the Romanian record label Ensis Records. He became extremely popular on Soundcloud and YouTube, and a year later in 2014 Kygo was asked by Chris Martin of Coldplay to remix their song "Midnight". He then became the supporting act for Avicii at the Findings Festival in Oslo, Norway, and then replaced Avicii on the mainstage at the TomorrowWorld concert, when Avicii dropped out due to poor health.

Soon, Kygo’s next single "Firestone" reached #1 in Norway and the Top 5 in Austria, Belgium, Finland, Germany, the Netherlands, Sweden, and Switzerland, catapulting him to international fame. In 2015, he was a featured headliner at Lollapalooza and then made his US television debut on "The Late Late Show with James Corden".

One of his biggest hits came in February 2017 when he collaborated with Selena Gomez for the song "It Ain't Me." The song was an instant hit and gained over 1 billion streams on Spotify.

Kygo has over 3 billion views on YouTube. He has remixed songs by Rihanna, Dolly Parton, The xx, Ellie Goulding, The Weekend, Of Monsters and Men, and more. Kygo debuted on the 2017 Forbes Under 30 Europe list at age 25, thanks to his worldwide fanbase. His tropical techno sound helped him and his albums have 5 billion total streams, with some 30 million monthly listeners on Spotify alone, as per Forbes. Further, the Norwegian DJ earned an estimated $6 million in 2022, as per the publication.

As per 21Motoring, DJ Kygo owns an impressive line of supercars including three iconic Ferraris. His collection includes a Ferrari 488 Spider worth about $420,000, a Ferrari F50 worth about $470,000, and a Ferrari 458 Italia which comes at a starting price of $240,000, as per the publication.

Kygo’s personal life and relationships have remained under wraps. However, as per Celebrity Net Worth, he was in a relationship with Maren Platou in the past. As per various sources, Kygo is currently single.

How old is Kygo?

Kygo is 24 years old.

What is Kygo famous for?

Kygo is a globally popular house DJ who rose to fame with his remix of the song “I See Fire” by pop star Ed Sheeran.

Why is Kygo called Kygo?

Kygo derived his stage name from his real name Kyrre Gørvell-Dahll. He has previously stated that he created the name as a username for a login at high school and has been using it ever since.

What is Kygo’s net worth?

Kygo has an estimated net worth of $25 million as of 2023, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

