What Is 'The English Patient' Star Kristin Scott Thomas' Net Worth?

Name Kristin Scott Thomas Net worth $12 million Salary N/A Annual income N/A Sources of income Acting, directing DOB 24 May 1960 Age 63 years Gender Female Nationality France, United Kingdom Profession Actor, director

English-French actress Kristin Scott Thomas has an estimated net worth of $12 million as of December 2023, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Thomas is best known for her work in hit films such as “The English Patient” and TV series like “Fleabag”. She has won several prestigious awards including a Golden Globe award and an Oscar Nomination. Most recently she appears in the series, "Slow Horses” which has been confirmed for its fifth season.

Career in Television

Thomas has appeared in several television films and miniseries over her decades-long career. She made her TV debut in 1984 with the show "Mistral's Daughter”. She then appeared in the television films "Sentimental Journey" and "The Tenth Man". In the early 90s, she appeared in television films including "Spymaker: The Secret Life of Ian Fleming" and "Framed," as well as "Titmuss Regained." After a successful stint in films, Thomas made an Emmy-nominated guest appearance on the series "Fleabag," after decades.

Further in 2022, Thomas starred in her first leading role on a regular series, in the Apple TV+ spy thriller, “Slow Horse”. In the show, she stars opposite her former "Darkest Hour" co-star Gary Oldman.

Career in Films

Thomas made her feature film debut in 1986 in the romantic musical "Under the Cherry Moon.” While her first film was a critical and commercial disaster, Thomas did better with her second film, "Agent Trouble,” in 1987. The next year, Thomas appeared in two critically acclaimed films, the Swiss-French drama "Lounge Chair" and the British literary adaptation "A Handful of Dust."

She then went on to appear in a few French films and starred alongside Keith Carradine and Miranda Richardson in the historical drama "The Bachelor." Throughout the 90s, Thomas starred in several hit films including Roman Polanski's erotic thriller "Bitter Moon,” the romantic comedy "Four Weddings and a Funeral," and the Romanian-French drama "An Unforgettable Summer."

Her next famous appearance came in 1996 when she starred opposite Tom Cruise in the action spy film "Mission: Impossible”. She then starred opposite Ralph Fiennes in the epic romantic war drama "The English Patient." Both films were massive hits, with the latter earning the actress an Academy Award nomination for Best Actress.

In 2001, Thomas starred in the romantic dramas "Up at the Villa,” "Life as a House," and "Gosford Park." Her next film credits include, "Arsène Lupin," "Man to Man," "Chromophobia," and the black comedy "Keeping Mum." Further in 2006, she appeared in two acclaimed French films, "The Valet" and "Tell No One." In the same year, she appeared in the film "The Walker" and voiced the character Stelmaria in the fantasy adventure "The Golden Compass."

In 2008, she appeared in five films including "The Other Boleyn Girl" and "Easy Virtue." She then starred in the French-Canadian drama "I've Loved You So Long," producing one of her most lauded performances.

In 2010, she bagged the leading role in the French drama "Sarah's Key," for which she won several awards. Further, in 2017, she earned widespread critical acclaim for her performance in the black comedy "The Party" and the historical war drama "Darkest Hour." Thomas's other famous credits include "Tomb Raider," "Military Wives," and "Rebecca”. Further, the 2023 comedy drama film, "My Mother's Wedding," marked her directorial debut as well.

Career in Theatre

Thomas has been a part of several theatre productions in France, the UK, and the US. She has worked in productions including "Naïves Hirondelles," "Three Sisters," "Betrayal," "Old Times," "Electra," and "The Audience." She also appeared in the critically acclaimed protection of the West End revival of Chekhov's "The Seagull," and she reprised her role on Broadway in 2008.

Endorsements

Thomas has appeared in several commercials for the top brands across the world. One of her popular appearances was in a Burberry’s holiday campaign.

Thomas married French obstetrician and gynecologist François Olivennes in 1987. The two had three children named Hannah, Joseph, and George before splitting in 2005.

1995 BAFTA Film Award: Best Actress in a Supporting Role For “Four Weddings and a Funeral”

1997 Oscar Nomination: Best Actress in a Leading Role For “The English Patient”

2002 Screen Actors Guild Awards: Outstanding Performance by the Cast of a Theatrical Motion Picture For “Gosford Park”

2002 Critics Choice Award: Best Acting Ensemble For “Gosford Park”

2008 European Film Award For “I've Loved You So Long”

2018 Evening Standard British Film Award: Best Actress For “The Party”

2011 Evening Standard British Film Award: Best Actress For “Partir”

1996 Evening Standard British Film Award: Best Actress For “Angels and Insects”

1995 Evening Standard British Film Award: Best Actress For “Four Weddings and a Funeral”

1989 Evening Standard British Film Award: Most Promising Newcomer For “A Handful of Dust”

2011 Lumiere Award: Best Actress (Meilleure actrice) For “La llave de Sarah”

How old is Kristin Scott Thomas?

Kristen Scott Thomas is 63 years old.

Did Kristin Scott Thomas and Ralph Fiennes date?

Kristin Scott Thomas and Ralph Fiennes who appeared together in “The English Patient” and “The Invisible Woman” were indeed lovers, as per the Times UK.

What languages does Kristin Scott Thomas speak?

Kristin Scott Thomas primarily speaks French and English.

Who is Kristen Scott Thomas married to?

Kristin Scott Thomas was previously married to François Olivennes from 1997 to 2005.

Does Kristin Scott Thomas have children?

Kristin Scott Thomas Has three children; Hannah, Joseph, and George.

What is Kristin Scott Thomas’ net worth?

Kristin Scott Thomas has an estimated net worth of $12 million as of December 2023.

