What Is 4-Time NBA Champion Klay Thompson's Net Worth?

What is Klay Thompson's net worth?

Professional basketball player Klay Thompson has an estimated net worth of $70 million as of 2023, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Thompson is regarded as one of the best shooters in the NBA with several three-pointer records. He helped his team, Golden State Warriors, win their first NBA championship title in 40 years and was a critical part of their following two championship wins in 2017 and 2018.

Beyond the NBA, Thompson was a part of the gold medal-winning US national team in 2014, in the FIBA Basketball World Cup in Spain. He also played in the US team at the Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, winning another gold for the nation.

Thompson signed a 4-year $69 million contract with the Warriors in 2015. He made an average of $17 million per year from the contract. Later in 2019, he extended his contract with The Warriors with a $190 million 5-year deal. This was the third-largest contract in NBA history. In the current year (2023-24), which will be the final year of his contract, Thompson is scheduled to make $43.2 million, as per NBC Sports. The four-time NBA champion will be up for an extension this summer but he is likely to take a pay cut with the new CBA spending rules.

Joe Lacob vowed the NBA’s new CBA rules — unfriendly to the Warriors’ way of business — will not slow their roll. https://t.co/5N7wHjTJf8 — NBC Bay Area (@nbcbayarea) June 1, 2023

Thompson signed a mega 10-year endorsement deal with Chinese shoe brand Anta in 2017. The deal is set to pay him a total of $80 million over the period averaging a salary of $8 million per year apart from bonuses and royalties for sales milestones.

From 2019 to 2021, Thompson was put out of play due to injuries but he continued to expand his endorsement portfolio with brands like Waiakea Water, Bevel, EA Sports, NERF and more. As of 2023, Thompson earns about $20 million per year from his endorsement deals, as per Forbes. Further, the NBA champion also made an appearance in the film "Space Jam: A New Legacy."

In 2015, Thompson bought a 2,433-square-foot, seaside property for $2.2 million in Dana Point, CA in Orange County, as per Clutch Points. The home which was originally built in 1974 features three bedrooms, four bathrooms, a two-car garage, a backyard swimming pool, a gaming room that contains a bar, and an astounding view of the Pacific Ocean.

Thompson reportedly dated actress Laura Harrier from 2018 to 2020 and later in 2022, he was linked with Instagram model Evie Kristine aka krisdreamz. However, there is no confirmation of this, reports The Sports Rush.

Thompson is also an avid philanthropist. He contributed to the disaster relief efforts of the 2017 Northern California wildfires. He donated $1,000 for every point he scored at home which was increased to over $5,000 per point with the help of sponsors and fans, raising a total of $360,000 across three games, as per Celebrity Net Worth.



