What Is Oscar-Winning Actress Kim Basinger's Net Worth?

Kim Basinger | Photo by Eric Robert/Sygma | Getty Images

Model, singer and actress, Kim Basinger has an estimated net worth of $20 million as of 2023, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Basinger is best known for her role in films like the James Bond film, “Never Say Never Again" (1983), "The Natural" (1984), "Batman" (1989), and "L.A. Confidential" (1997) for which she won a Golden Globe and an Oscar. Before acting, Basinger had a successful career in modeling. She also very high-profile relationship with Alex Baldwin that ended in a bitter and messy divorce.

Career in Modeling

Basinger studied ballet since she was three years old. At the age of 17, she competed in America's Junior Miss Scholarship Pageant and was crowned Athens Junior Miss. She was then offered a modeling contract from Ford Modeling Agency, which she turned down to pursue a career in acting and singing.

She then enrolled at the University of Georgia and later changed her mind and moved to New York to work as a Ford model. She appeared in several advertisements throughout the 1970s, and one of her most recognizable ads was the Breck Shampoo Girl. She further studied acting at the Neighborhood Playhouse and the William Esper Studio for the Performing Arts.

Career in Acting

After a five-year-long successful stint in modeling, Basinger moved to Los Angeles to pursue an acting career. She debuted with guest appearances on shows like "McMillan & Wife" and "Charlie's Angels". She then landed a major role in the television film "Katie: Portrait of a Centerfold" (1978). However, her big-screen film debut came in 1981, when she starred in the drama "Hard Country".

She then appeared in "Mother Lode" (1982) and bagged the famous role of the Bond girl Domino Petachi in the James Bond film "Never Say Never Again" (1983), starring opposite Sean Connery. Her nude Playboy pictorial, shot in 1981, was used to promote her role in the Bond Film.

She continued to bag prominent roles and went on to earn a nomination for the Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in the film "The Natural" (1984). She also appeared in the film, "The Man Who Loved Women" (1983), "Fool for Love" (1985), and the controversial erotic drama "9 ½ Weeks" (1986). Her next famous role came in "Batman" (1989), co-starring Michael Keaton and Jack Nicholson.

She gave a critically acclaimed performance in 1997 in the film "L.A. Confidential", which won her an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress, and a Golden Globe Award and Screen Actors Guild Award. With this, Basinger became the first actress to win an Academy Award who also posed nude in Playboy.

Her other film credits include, "I Dream of Africa" (2000), "8 Mile" (2002), "The Door in the Floor" (2004), "Cellular" (2004), "The Sentinel" (2006), "Grudge Match" (2013), and "Fifty Shades Darker" (2017).

Career in music

Basinger was a featured guest vocalist on the song "Shake Your Head" by Was (Not Was) in 1992. She also appeared on the maxi single of Prince's record "Scandalous!" and the album "Too Hot to Handle EP: Music from the Original Motion Picture Soundtrack" (1991).

Kim Basinger’s Earnings

For the film, “I Dreamed of Africa”, Basinger earned about $5 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth. Further, she was paid $3 million for the films “The Real McCoy” and “Final Analysis”. Throughout her career, her salary per film ranged from $1 million to $5 million.

Bankruptcy

Basinger faced legal and financial issues when she pulled out of the controversial film "Boxing Helena", which was released in 1993 with Sherilyn Fenn in the lead role. The studio sued her for violation of her contract and ultimately won an $8.9 million judgment. This forced Basinger to file for bankruptcy but she later appealed the case and settled with the studio for $3.8 million.

Endorsements

In 2013, at the age of 60, Basinger signed a modeling contract with IMG Models to handle all her endorsements. Being an enthusiastic supporter of animal rights, Basinger has also posed in PETA advertisements.

Kim Basinger at the PETA Animal Ball | Photo by Ke.Mazur | Getty Images

In 1989, Basinger made an investment blunder when she bought most of the privately owned land (1,691) acres) in the town of Braselton, Georgia, for $20 million. She was convinced by her family members to buy the land to establish the town as a tourist attraction, complete with a film festival. However, when Basinger experienced some financial difficulties, she started selling off parts of the land in 1995.

TIL in 1989 in a real-life ‘Schitt’s Creek’ scenario actress Kim Basinger bought the town of Braselton, Georgia for $20m. She intended to build a tourist attraction, but it never materialised. 5 years later, she sold the land for $1m whilst facing person… https://t.co/FpCnfOSbAg pic.twitter.com/4366XhOOFU — Luthfi (@LuthfiBadri) October 27, 2021

In 2001, she bought a $540,000 home in the LA suburb of Woodland Hills. She later listed the home for sale in 2017 for a little less than $1 million. She owns another home in the same area which she purchased in the late 1970s for $150,000.

Basinger married Ron Synder-Britton in 1980 and the two split in an expensive divorce in 1989. She then married actor Alec Baldwin in 1993. The two first met on the set of "The Marrying Man" (1991). After a high-profile relationship, the two separated in late 2000, and finalized their divorce in 2002. They share one child, daughter Ireland Baldwin.

Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger at the 70th Annual Academy Awards | Photo by Kevin Mazur Archive | Getty Images

Expensive Divorces

Basinger’s divorce with Synder-Britton turned out to be expensive for her as she was ordered to pay $9,000 per month in alimony for 8 years. She ended up paying a total of $864,000 to Synder-Britton.

Basinger and Baldwin’s divorce stretched out for years with the two fighting for the custody of their daughter. In 2008, in a book about the relationship, Baldwin claimed that Basinger spent over $1.5 million to get custody of Ireland while he spent $1 million, fighting back.

1998 Oscar: Best Actress in a Supporting Role For “L.A. Confidential”

1998 Golden Globe: Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture For “L.A. Confidential”

1998 Screen Actors Guild Awards: Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role For “L.A. Confidential”

1992 Star on the Walk of Fame: Motion Picture

1994 National Board of Review Award: Best Acting by an Ensemble For “Ready to Wear”

1998 DFWFCA Award: Best Supporting Actress For “L.A. Confidential”

How old is Kim Basinger?

Kim Basinger is 70 years old.

Who did Kim Basinger marry?

Kim Basinger has been married twice. Her first marriage was with Ron Synder-Britton and her second marriage was with Alec Baldwin.

Who is Alec Baldwin's first wife?

Alec Baldwin’s first wife is actress Kim Basinger

How did Kim Basinger get famous?

After a successful career in modeling, Basinger made her film debut in 1981, and her breakthrough performance came in the James Bond movie “Never Say Never Again” which boosted her popularity.

What city does Kim Basinger own?

Kim Basinger and other investors bought 1,751 acres (709 ha) of privately owned land in Braselton, Georgia in 1989 for $20 million.

What movie did Kim Basinger win an Oscar for?

Kim Basinger won the Oscar for "L.A. Confidential".

How tall is Kim Basinger?

Kim Basinger is 1.71 meters or 5 feet 6 inches tall.

What is Kim Basinger’s net worth?

Kim Basinger has an estimated net worth of $20 million.

