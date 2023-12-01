What Is Former UFC Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov's Net Worth?

Name Khabib Nurmagomedov Net worth $40 Million Salary N/A Annual income N/A Sources of income MMA, endorsements DOB 20 September 1988 Age 35 years Gender Male Nationality Russia Profession Retired MMA Fighter

Retired UFC Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov aka “Eagle” has an estimated net worth of $40 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. The Russian mixed martial artist is widely regarded as one of the greatest fighters to have ever stepped inside the UFC octagon. Nurmagomedov ended his career with an undefeated record of 29 wins and as the reigning UFC Lightweight Champion. He also holds the record for the longest-reigning UFC Lightweight Champion, having held the title from 2018 to 2020.

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov poses during a ceremonial weigh-in | Getty Images | Photo by Ethan Miller

Career in MMA

Nurmagomedov's MMA career began in 2008 in Russia and Ukraine where he gained a 16-0 record. He then moved to the UFC in 2011 and his first fight came in 2012 against Kamal Shalorus. Over the next few years, he defeated fighters like Gleison Tibau, Thiago Tavares, Abel Trujillo, and Pat Healy, Rafael dos Anjos to get a shot at the title. He then fought Darrell Horcher, Michael Johnson, and Edson Barboza, defeating all three of them to finally get a title shot against Al Iaquinta. He won the fight and became the new UFC Lightweight Champion in 2018.

Khabib Nurmagomedov throws a left hand to the head of Al Iaquinta | Getty Images | Photo by Ed Mulholland

He successfully defended his title against Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier, and Justin Gaethje, and in 2020, after the demise of his father, Nurmagomedov retired from MMA.

Career Earnings

As per Celebrity Net worth, Nurmagomedov has earned a total of $14,770,000 from his MMA career alone. In 2014, he had $64,000 in total prize money after his win against Rafael dos Anjos. In 2016, he earned $135,000 after his win against Darrell Horcher. He was awarded $65,000 for the show, $65,000 as a win bonus, and another $5,000 as a promotional bonus. In the same year, he made another $170,000 for beating Michael Johnson at UFC 205.

In 2017, Khabib beat Edson Barboza at UFC 219, pocketing a base payout of $85,000, a winning bonus of $85,000, a promotional bonus of $10,000, and a performance bonus of $50,000. For his next fight in 2018, against Iaquinta, he earned a guaranteed payout of $500,000 plus a $30,000 fight week incentive, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

However, Nurmagomedov’s biggest career fight came against Connor McGregor in 2018, after a long-running controversy and feud. He beat McGregor by submission to earn a whopping $1,540,000. The winnings included $2,000,000 for show up, plus a $40,000 incentive. However, after his win, Nurmagomedov jumped the ring and attacked McGregor’s team for which he was fined $500,000. This left him with a total of $1,540,000 in winnings from the fight.

Lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov faces-off with Conor McGregor | Getty Images | Photo by Steven Ryan

In 2019, he beat Poirier to walk away with a total of $6,090,000. This included a $6 million guaranteed payout and bonuses of $90,000. For his last fight in 2020, Nurmagomedov earned the same amount of $6.09 million after beating Justin Gaethje.

Endorsements

Almost for the entirety of his UFC career, Khabib has been associated with the Reebok sportswear company. In 2019, he again signed a three-year contract extension with Reebok and a three-year partnership with Toyota, as per The Richest.

Khabib's walkout hoodies deserves massive appreciation...❤🙌

Reebok's UFC hoodies are just so classic, what amazing work this brand has pulled off. I would consider myself very lucky, if I could get at least one of these !!❤ @ufcstore pic.twitter.com/0fhvOcGEh4 — Suravy G. (@blaugrana_su) November 1, 2018

He also signed a $1 million contract with Gorilla Energy Drink in 2018. Further, Khabib’s MMA gym members participate in Gorilla's own MMA competitions, held since 2019.

Other Ventures

Nurmagomedov has his food chain called M-eat by Khabib. The food chain offers stewed meats such as horse and chicken at the franchise outlets of the Russia-based restaurant.

Nurmagomedov also established his Russian mobile phone network, Eagle Mobile, in Moscow. The network offers a loyalty program from which customers can obtain products signed by the former MMA champion.

Nurmagomedov has invested in the Al Firdaus Residence and Halal Complex project in Turkey, as per Hasporealty. Nurmagomedov reportedly spent time with one of the project's developers, Kurt Safir.

Nurmagomedov married his childhood friend Patimat in 2013. The couple has three children -- Fatima, Magomed, and Husayn Nurmagomedov. However, due to their religious beliefs, not much is known about Nurmagomedov’s personal life.

2021 Best MMA Fighter ESPY Award

2020 BBC Sports Personality World Sport Star of the Year

2022 inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame

two-time Combat Sambo World Champion

UFC Lightweight Champion

How old is Khabib Nurmagomedov?

Khabib Nurmagomedov is 35 years old.

Does Khabib have a wife?

Nurmagomedov married Patimat in June 2013.

Which country does Khabib belong to?

Khabib Nurmagomedov hails from the Republic of Dagestan in Russia,

What is Khabib Nurmagomedov’s net worth?

Khabib Nurmagomedov aka “Eagle” has an estimated net worth of $40 million as of 2023, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

