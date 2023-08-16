Name Kevin Darnell Hart Net worth $450 million Salary $3 million + Annual Income $40-$60 million Sources of income Acting, Comedy, Production Gender Male DOB July 6, 1979 Age 44 years Nationality American Profession Actor/Comedian

Kevin Hart is a comedian, movie star, producer, and spokesperson for various commercial ventures and his hard work has propelled him to incredible success and substantial wealth. As of May, Kevin Hart’s net worth is estimated to be a whopping $450 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. While his wealth is credited to his career as a comedian, Hart has a huge part of his fortune tied up in his business ventures as well.

Recently, in a hilarious exchange, Kevin Hart announced he is about to go pro in tennis, and tennis legends, the Williams sisters, are on his "a** whooping" list. His challenge even got a reaction from Serena Williams, who accepted it on Instagram.

Williams is currently pregnant with her second child and fans would have to wait a little longer to see the great match-up between the two.

As per Parade, Hart takes home between $40 million and $60 million per year from his tours, ventures, endorsements, and film appearances. Hart made $32.5 million in 2017, according to Forbes, thanks to his roles in films like “Jumanji: Welcome 2 the Jungle” and “Central Intelligence”. His salary for the film “Jumanji: Welcome 2 the Jungle” is likely to be in the seven-figure range up front, plus back-end deals, as per Forbes estimates.

The game has changed, but the legend continues. Watch the new trailer for #Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle now! pic.twitter.com/2BD8YNmE8V — Kevin Hart (@KevinHart4real) June 29, 2017

Hart launched an underwear line with Tommy John in 2017 and over the years he has worked with brands including Fabletics, H&M, Hyundai, Samsung, Wrangler, AT&T, Mountain Dew, Old Spice, Nike, DraftKings, Chase, and more.

I don't mess with AI and this is the reason why!! Bad enough my wife keeps taking my @OldSpice Lotion but now "the box" does too - technology has gone too far.... #sponsoredobviously #menhaveskintoo



Shout out to @itsadamw, @spiceadams, and @jesustrejo for losing my Old Spice!! pic.twitter.com/p9kjN6SheG — Kevin Hart (@KevinHart4real) May 12, 2023

In 2018, Hart launched a comedy streaming service called “Laugh Out Loud”, which includes a radio show on Sirius Satellite Radio. The LOL network has generated hundreds of millions of video views.

Hart has also held extremely prolific comedy tours. It is estimated that he earns an estimated $70 million from touring alone in a tour year, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

What a weekend!!!!!! Major thank you to @ResortsWorldLV and @zoukgrouplv ....This years Hartbeat Weekend was unreal!!!! Also major thank you to everyone that came out and supported us. We can't wait to do it again!!!! #hartbeat pic.twitter.com/AArzEhmjZq — Kevin Hart (@KevinHart4real) July 11, 2023

In 2009, Hart launched “HartBeat Productions” to manage his movie, television, comedy, and radio productions. Today, the company is valued at $650 million as Hart raised $100 million from a private equity firm called Abry Partners at that valuation, according to the publication. Hart’s remaining 85% stake is estimated to be worth $552 million.

The best plant based chick'n sandwich in LA? 👀 Huge shout out, thank you @hungryinLA for the suprise drop by. pic.twitter.com/D4bMcPUUB1 — Hart House (@myharthouse) July 24, 2023

In August 2022, Hart launched a vegetarian restaurant, “Hart House”, offering flavorful plant-based alternatives to meat-based fast food.

Hart bought a $1.99 million house in Tarzana, California, in 2012 which he sold for $2.75 million in mid-2019. In 2015, he bought a 26-acre plot of undeveloped land for $1.35 million, and years later he spent $5 million to build a compound that houses 9,600 square feet, Spanish villa-style home, Celebrity Net Worth reproted.

In 2021, Hart reportedly purchased the neighboring mansion in Calabasas for $7 million and owned 42 acres of land in the LA suburb.

Hart married Eniko Parrish in 2016 and their son, Kenzo Kash, was born in 2017 and their daughter, Kaori Mai, came in 2020. Hart also has two kids with her ex-wife whom he divorced in 2011.

BET Award - Best Actor for "Laugh at My Pain 2012

People's Choice Award - Favorite Comedic Movie Actor 2016

People's Choice Award- Favorite Comedic Movie Actor 2017

Blimp Award- Favorite Villain for "The Secret Life of Pets 2017"

Youtube Creator Reward- Winner Gold Creator Award 2018

How tall is Kevin Hart right now?

Kevin Hart is 1.57 m or 5'2″.

Who is Kevin Hart's wife?

Eniko Hart

Is Kevin Hart a vegan?

Kevin Hart is not a vegan

What is Kevin Hart's net worth?

Kevn Hart's net worth is $450 million

How many biological children does Kevin Hart have?

Hart shares his older children, daughter Heaven, 18, and son Hendrix, 15, with his ex-wife Torrei Hart and his younger children Kenzo, 5, and Kaori, 2 with his current wife Eniko Hart.

