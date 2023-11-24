What Is Oscar-Nominated Japanese Movie Star Ken Watanabe's Net Worth?

Name Ken Watanabe Net worth $40 million Salary N/A Annual income N/A Sources of income Acting DOB 21 October 1959 Age 61 years Gender Male Nationality Japan Profession Actor

Japanese film, television, and stage actor Ken Watanabe has an estimated net worth of $40 million as of 2023, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Watanabe is best for his performances in films such as "Batman Begins," "Letters from Iwo Jima," and "Inception." He has won an Oscar nomination for his work in the film "The Last Samurai" and he has also won the Japan Academy Prize for Best Actor twice.

Ken Watanabe attends the 'Inception' press conference at the Ritz-Carlton Tokyo | Getty Images | Photo by Kiyoshi Ota

Recently, it was reported that Watanabe was being courted for a role in the long-in-development “Naruto” live-action movie. Lionsgate had developed a new draft for the movie before the WGA strikes.

Career in Japan

Watanabe’s professional career started as a member of En, a theater troupe. He then played a lead role in the play "Shimodani Mannencho Monogatari," earning critical acclaim. Watanabe made his Japanese television acting debut in the detective series "Taiyō ni Hoero!"

His feature film debut came in 1984 with the Japanese film "MacArthur's Children." Other notable appearances came in the action-comedy crime film "Space Travelers" and the historical drama "Genji: A Thousand-Year Love." After a successful stint in Hollywood, Watanabe returned to Japanese cinema with the film "Memories of Tomorrow," in 2006 and won the Japan Academy Film Prize for Best Actor. He won his second Academy Film Prize for the film, “The Unbroken."

Career in Hollywood

Watanabe made his Hollywood debut in 2003 with the period action drama "The Last Samurai," starring Tom Cruise. He received an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor.

Tom Cruise and Ken Watanabe during "The Last Samurai" Los Angeles Premiere | Getty Images | Photo by J. Vespa

He then appeared in "Memoirs of a Geisha" and in Christopher Nolan's "Batman Begins." He then starred in Clint Eastwood's acclaimed World War II drama "Letters from Iwo Jima". In 2010, Watanabe reunited with Nolan to play Mr. Saito, a powerful businessman, in the science-fiction action film "Inception."

Christopher Nolan, Leonardo DiCaprio and Ken Watanabe attend the 'Inception' press conference | Getty Images | Photo by Jun Sato

In 2014, he made a big return to Hollywood with the reboot of "Godzilla," in which he played Dr. Ishiro Serizawa. He then reprised the role in the sequel "Godzilla: King of the Monsters".

Ken Watanabe attends the Premiere Of Warner Bros. Pictures And Legendary Pictures' "Godzilla: King Of The Monsters" at TCL Chinese Theatre | Getty Images | Photo by Frazer Harrison

He then played the role of Drift in "Transformers: Age of Extinction," and in "Transformers: The Last Knight." With over 40 films, Watanabe earned millions in fees and royalties. As per YouGoJapan, Watanabe made an average of $3 million per year for his performances across film, stage, and TV.

Endorsements

With his performance in “The Last Samurai”, Watanabe rose to popularity in the West. He appeared in several advertising campaigns and worked with brands like American Express and Gap.

In 2009, Watanabe purchased a three-bedroom property in Santa Monica, California, following his success in Hollywood. He bought the modest but luxurious property for $1.1 million, as per YouGoJapan. He owns several other properties in Japan and he reportedly lives in the west side of Tokyo near Kinuta Park, Setagaya.

Watanabe married Yumiko in 1983 and the couple divorced in 2005. He then married actress Kaho Minami, and officially adopted her son from a previous marriage. The couple welcomed two children before divorcing in 2018.

2021 Award of the Japanese AcademyBest Supporting Actor For "Fukushima 50"

2010 Award of the Japanese AcademyBest Actor For "Shizumanu taiyo"

2007 Award of the Japanese AcademyBest Actor For "Memories of Tomorrow"

2004 Nominee Screen Actors Guild Award: ActorOutstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role For "The Last Samurai"

2004 Nominee Golden GlobeBest Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture For "The Last Samurai"

2004 Nominee OscarBest Actor in a Supporting Role For "The Last Samurai"

