What Is Destiny's Child Singer Kelly Rowland's Net Worth?

Name Kelly Rowland Net Worth $12 Million Salary N/A Annual income N/A Sources of income Music, acting DOB February 11, 1981 Age 42 years Gender Female Nationality United States of America Profession Singer, songwriter, actress

Singer, songwriter, actress and TV personality Kelly Rowland has an estimated net worth of $12 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. Rowland is best known as a member of one of the bestselling R&B girl groups of all time, “Destiny's Child”. Beyonce Knowles and Michelle Williams are also the famous members of the group.

Michelle Williams, Beyonce Knowles and Kelly Rowland of Destiny's Child perform at the 2018 Coachella | Getty Images Photo by Kevin Mazur

Career in Music

Rowland’s musical career started in the 90s when she and Beyoncé performed as part of the band Girl's Tyme. The group even competed in the talent show “Star Search”, and slowly gained recognition as they continued to perform at local events. They were initially signed to Elektra Records, but were dropped a month later.

The group then signed a record deal with Columbia under the name “Destiny's Child”, and they were managed by Matthew Knowles, Beyoncé's father. Their breakthrough came with the release of their multi-platinum second album “The Writing's on the Wall” in 1999. The album contained several hits, including "Bills, Bills, Bills," "Jumpin Jumpin," and the Grammy Winning song, "Say My Name."

In 2000, the group rose to fame as they appeared on the “Charlie's Angels” soundtrack with their song "Independent Women Part 1". Their third album, "Survivor" debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard charts in 2001 and its song "Bootylicious," turned out to be a major hit. As per Celebrity Net Worth, “Survivor” has sold over 12 million copies worldwide.

The group eventually split to focus on their solo carrers. Since then, Rowland has collaborated with several artists, including Nelly, Lil Wayne and Big Sean. As a solo artist, she had many chart-topping records in the US and 9 top-10 singles in the UK. Her fourth album "Talk a Good Game" (2013) made a debut on the Billboard Hot 100 at No. 4.

Career in Acting

Rowland began her acting career in 2002 with a guest role in the sitcom “The Hughleys”. In 2003, she appeared in the NBC drama “American Dreams”, playing the role of Martha Reeves of the girl group Martha & The Vandellas.

Rowland then made her big-screen debut in 2004 in the slasher film “Freddy vs. Jason”. The film went on to make a whopping $114 million at the worldwide box office. She then appeared in a lead role in the film, “The Seat Filler”, opposite Duane Martin and Shemar Moore. She also sang two songs for the soundtrack.

Her more recent films include “Black Is King” (2020), “Bad Hair” (2020), “Fantasy Football” (2022), and “The Curse of Bridge Hollow” (2022).

Career in TV

In 2011, Rowland appeared as the judge on the eighth season of “The X Factor UK”, and in 2013, she became a judge on the third and final season of “The X Factor U.S”. She then went on to feature in several music reality shows including, “Chasing Destiny” (2016), “The Voice Australia” (2017-2020), and “American Soul” (2019).

In 2018, Rowland bought a $3.45 million, lavish home in the posh Sherman Oaks suburb of Los Angeles. The property boasts five bedrooms, seven bathrooms, and a modern exterior. The 4285-square-foot home sits behind gates for privacy. Further, the open-plan home features a dining room, a living room with a custom fireplace, and a modern kitchen, as per Daily Mail UK.

Rowland began dating her manager Tim Weatherspoon in 2011. They announced their engagement on an appearance on “The Queen Latifah Show” in 2013. They got married in the following year and soon Rowland gave birth to their first child, Titan Jewell Weatherspoon. They had another son in 2021.

Tim Weatherspoon, Kelly Rowland's husband, and his son Titan attend a basketball game | Getty Images | Photo by Kevork Djansezian

2003 Grammy: Best Rap/Sung Collaboration For the song "Dilemma"

2002 Grammy: Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal For the song "Survivor"

2001 Grammy: Best R&B Song For the song "Say My Name" artist: Destiny's Child

2001 Grammy: Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal For the song "Say My Name"

2020 Image Award: Outstanding Guest Performance in a Comedy or Drama Series For “American Soul”

2012 Billboard Music Award: Top R&B SongFor the song "Motivation".

2011 Soul Train Award: Song of the Year For the song "Motivation".

How old is Kelly Rowland?

Kelly Rowland is 42 years old.

How is Kelly Rowland related to Beyonce?

Kelly Rowland is Beyoncé's childhood friend and the two are former band members of “Destiny's Child”.

Are Beyonce and Kelly Rowland still friends?

Beyoncé And Kelly Rowland started singing together at age 9 and the two have been best friends ever since.

What is Kelly Rowland’s net worth?

Kelly Rowland has an estimated net worth of $12 million, as of August according to Celebrity Net Worth.

