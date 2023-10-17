What Is 'Serial Mom' Star Kathleen Turner’s Net Worth?

Name Kathleen Turner Net worth $20 million Sources of income Acting DOB June 19, 1954 Age 69 Gender Female Nationality United States of America Profession Actor

Actress Kathleen Turner has an estimated net worth of $20 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Turner is best known for her work during the 80s in films such as "Body Heat," "Crimes of Passion," "Romancing the Stone," and "Peggy Sue Got Married" and more. Later, she went on to star in movies like "Serial Mom," "The Virgin Suicides," and " hit TV shows such as "Friends," "Californication," and more. She also had a successful stage career appearing in productions such as "Cat on a Hot Tin Roof" and "Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?".

Michael Douglas and Kathleen Turner on the set of "The Jewel of the Nile." | Getty Images | Photo by Sunset Boulevard

In an interview with People magazine, she remembered Suzanne Somers, who recently died at age 76. Turner recalled that Somers had gifted her the ThighMaster with a signed box after wrapping up “Serial Mom” in which they both starred.

Turner made her feature film debut in 1981 with the erotic thriller "Body Heat." She shot to international fame with the movie becoming a top star of the 80s and the 90s. She went on to work in hits like "Crimes of Passion," "A Breed Apart" and the romantic adventure film "Romancing the Stone," which won her a Golden Globe Award. She won another Golden Globe for the crime comedy, "Prizzi's Honor.”

In 1986, she bagged one of her most acclaimed roles in Francis Ford Coppola's fantasy dramedy, "Peggy Sue Got Married," earning an Academy Award nomination for Best Actress. She continued to take on major leading roles in the early 90s. However, her career was hampered by her struggles with rheumatoid arthritis, an autoimmune disease that restricted her abilities.

Overcoming these challenges, Turner appeared in several films like the hit comedy "Serial Mom" and other credits such as "Moonlight and Valentino," "A Simple Wish," "The Real Blonde," "Love and Action in Chicago,” and more. As her rheumatoid arthritis went into remission, she voiced a character in the 2006 animated film "Monster House” and starred in films like "Marley & Me," "The Perfect Family," "Nurse 3D," and "Dumb and Dumber To." On TV, she guest-starred as a drag performer on "Friends" and appeared in episodes of "Law & Order," "Californication” and other shows. She also worked in "Family Guy" and "Rick and Morty."

Not much has been reported about Turner’s salary. As per Celebrity Net Worth, Turner was paid about $30,000 for “Body Heat.” However, this does not seem to reflect her average salary.

In 2016, Turner sold her Lincoln Square condo, formerly known as Trump Place, for about $3.8 million, as per Streeteasy. Turner reportedly sold the property to cut ties with the Trump name associated with it as she avidly supported Hilary Clinton in the presidential elections.

Turner married real estate entrepreneur Jay Weiss in 1984 and the couple had a daughter before they got divorced in 2007. She struggled with rheumatoid arthritis for several years and even developed an addiction to alcohol. The autoimmune disease affected her joints and organs. Turner found out about her condition during the shoot of “Serial Mom” when her feet were so swollen that she couldn't fit into her shoes. As per reports, her condition is in remission but she still has flare-ups.

Daughter Rachel Ann Weiss and Kathleen Turner at the Opening Night Performance of "Zarkana" | Getty Images | Photo by Walter McBride

1986 Golden Globe: Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical For “Prizzi's Honor”

1985 Golden Globe: Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical For “Romancing the Stone”

1984 LAFCA Award: Best Actress For “Crimes of Passion” and “Romancing the Stone”

Kathleen Turner once claimed that rage has driven her career.

Kathleen Turner suffers from rheumatoid arthritis.

Kathleen Turner has an estimated net worth of $20 million as of October 2023.

