As Justin Thomas Makes US Squad For Ryder Cup, Here's a Look At The Golfer's Net Worth

Professional golfer Justin Thomas has an estimated net worth of over $60 million, according to Marca. With the PGA Championships of 2017 and 2022 under his belt, he is one of the highest earning and most successful golfers of today. Thomas claimed his first Major at the 2017 PGA Championship, registering five wins in that season, to become the fourth golfer behind Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods and Jordan Spieth to reach five wins before the age of 25. He also reached the World No. 1 ranking in 2018.

Justin Thomas of the United States plays his shot at the 2022 PGA Championship | Getty Images | Photo by Christian Petersen

Thomas is part of the USA squad for the upcoming Ryder Cup in Rome. Team USA is looking to win overseas for the first time in 30 years and Thomas comes as a contentious pick for the squad after a poor year, Sky Sports reported.

In his very first year, Thomas won $150,000. As per Marca, Thomas's income peaked around $50 million in a single year. Currently, Justin Thomas is ranked 24 in the PGA rankings and he will be looking to improve that in the upcoming Ryder Cup.

During his career, Thomas has signed some major endorsement deals with companies such as Citigroup, Whoop, Netjets, Footjoy, Beats Electronics, Titleist, Troon and Lineage Logistics. Scotty Cameron currently has Thomas as their sponsored athlete. Further, as per Marca, Thomas has major investments in two companies, LivPur Nutrition and Whoop.

Congratulations to @Titleist Brand Ambassador @JustinThomas34 on his impressive win at @THEPLAYERSChamp where he trusted his Scotty Cameron Futura X5.5 Prototype to his 14th professional title. pic.twitter.com/OeJ1pUnQCx — Scotty Cameron (@ScottyCameron) March 14, 2021

In 2016, Thomas bought a magnificent $1.48 million home at 5745 Pennock Point Road in Jupiter, Florida. As per the Palm Beach County property records, the house was built in 2008, and it features four bedrooms, and 5 1/2 baths with an opulent view. Later in 2023, the two-time major champion listed his home for $3.65 million, which was more than twice what he bought it for. He ultimately sold the property for $3.1 million making a handsome profit, as per Golf Week.

After winning the 2022 PGA Championship in May, Thomas marked another high in his life by marrying his long-time girlfriend, Jillian Wisniewski, in November 2022. The pro golfer got engaged to Wisniewski in 2021 after five years of dating. Wisniewski, who works in advertising has been with Thomas through various ups and downs of his life, as per PEOPLE.

Justin Thomas and his wife Jillian Thomas | Getty Images | Photo by Andrew Redington

Thomas launched the ‘Justin Thomas Foundation’ in 2019 to promote junior golf and work towards humanitarian goals like helping children in need and military families. Being a beneficiary of a fund as a child himself, Thomas expressed his gratitude for the help that he got for his golf career to spring. His foundation has worked with organizations like The First Tee, the Boys & Girls Club of Kentuckiana, and USA Cares.

Thomas’ foundation was awarded with the Junior-Am Fundraising Award, Charitable Giving Award, and Social Media Award by the American Junior Golf Association in 2023, for their remarkable work.

How old is Justin Thomas?

Justin Thomas is 30 years old.

Is Justin Thomas married?

Yes, Justin Thomas married Jillian Wisniewski in 2022.

What world rank is Justin Thomas?

Justin Thomas’s current PGA World Ranking is 24, as of September 2023.

What is Justin Thomas’s net worth?

Justin Thomas has an estimated net worth of over $60 million as of May 2023, according to Marca.

