He Once Took a Major Pay Cut to Work With Martin Scorsese; What’s Jonah Hill's Net Worth?

Name Jonah Hill Net worth $70 million Salary N/A Annual income N/A Sources of income Acting, production, screenwriting DOB December 20, 1983 Age 39 Gender Male Nationality United States of America Profession Actor, producer, writer, and comedian

American actor, producer, writer, and comedian Jonah Hill has an estimated net worth of $70 million as of July 2023, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Hill is known for starring in superhit and critically acclaimed films such as "Superbad," "21 Jump Street," "The Wolf of Wall Street," "War Dogs" and "Moneyball."

Jonah Hill at the premiere of 'War Dogs'. Getty Images | Axelle

Jonah Hill’s fortune comes primarily from his roles in films and TV and his work as a screenwriter and producer. However, his exact salary and fees are not known for most of his work. Only his salary from the movie “22 Jump Street” is available in public records as it was mentioned by Forbes in Forbes’ list of the world’s highest-paid actors of 2015. As per the list, Hill made $10 million for his role and his total earnings between June 1, 2014 and June 1, 2015 was $16 million.

Jonah Hill with director Martin Scorsese. Getty Images | Bobby Bank

As per a 2014 Variety report, Hill made only $60,000 for the film “The Wolf of Wallstreet." However, it was revealed that Hill took a major cut as he was desperate to get the role and work with director Martin Scorsese, as per Lifestyle Asia.

Apart from his career in Hollywood, Hill has also launched a lifestyle brand named Meaningful Existence in 2023. The brand sells clothing, bags, footwear and accessories and Hill promotes the products through his alter-ego Prophet Ezekiel Profit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by $terling $pencer (@sterlingspencer)

Hill bought a $2 million home in Los Angeles in 2010 which he later sold for $3.65 million in 2015. Around the same time, he bought a $9.2 million loft in the NoHo neighborhood of Manhattan. This property was sold for $10.6 million in 2022 after Hill listed it for $11 million. In 2019, he bought a $6.8 million home in Santa Monica, California, which was sold in 2021 for $7.2 million. Further, in 2021, Hill paid $9 million for a property in the gated Malibu Colony Richard and Laurie Stark, the founders/owners of the Chrome Hearts retail brand. Hill sold this property in December 2022 for $11.1 million after having listed it for $15 million. In the same year, Hill paid $15.5 million for a different home in the Malibu Colony with an oceanfront, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

Hill also has some really expensive cars in his garage. His regular is the Audi A6, a luxury sedan whose 2023 version starts at around $57,000 and can go over $ 100,000 depending on customizations, as per Lifestyle Asia. Hill also owns a Porsche 911 Carrera whose base model starts at $114,400.

For a long time, Hill was linked to Jordan Klein, whom he met in high school. Then he was linked with Rita Ora, Alana Haim and Gianna Santos. In 2019, Hill announced his engagement with Gianna Santos but the two reportedly split in October 2020.

Jonah Hill and fiancée Gianna Santos break off engagement https://t.co/iQtrFMJjwS pic.twitter.com/tWL7LgFrRB — Page Six (@PageSix) October 13, 2020

After that Hill confirmed his relationship with professional surfer, Sarah Brady in 2021. As per a Hollywood Life report, the two split in early 2022. This relationship has brought recent turmoil for Hill as Brady has accused the actor of “emotional abuse”. Branding him a "misogynist," Brady leaked alleged screenshots of texts he sent her during their relationship.

Jonah Hill's "list of expectations" to ex-girlfriend Sarah Brady revealed https://t.co/FGF4IUAL3D — Newsweek (@Newsweek) July 11, 2023

In June 2023, Hill welcomed his first child with his current girlfriend Olivia Millar. The couple have been together since September 2022, as per People.

Jonah Hill is a dad!https://t.co/i85IF7t2AC — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) June 2, 2023

