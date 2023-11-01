What Is 'Star Wars' Actor John Boyega's Net Worth?

Name John Boyega Net worth $8 million Salary N/A Annual income N/A Sources of income Acting, business ventures DOB March 17, 1992 Age 31 years Gender Male Nationality United Kingdom/Nigeria Profession Actor, businessman

What is John Boyega's Net Worth?

Actor and prodcution house owner John Boyega has an estimated net worth of $8 million as of 2023, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Boyega is perhaps best known for playing the role of “Finn” in the “Star Wars” sequel trilogy. He has also appeared in several successful films including "Detroit", and "Pacific Rim: Uprising". He gained widespread critical acclaim for his work in the anthology drama series "Small Axe."

John Boyega at the premiere of "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" | Getty Images | Photo by Frazer Harrison

Sources of Income

Career in Theatre

Boyega made his professional acting debut in 2009 with the stage play "Six Parties" at the National Theatre in London. He then worked in other plays like "Category B," "Seize the Day," and "Detaining Justice," all of which took place at the Kiln Theatre.

Career in Films

Boyega's feature film debut came in 2011 with the role of “Moses” in the British science-fiction comedy "Attack the Block”. He then appeared in the drama "Junkhearts," and later appeared in a supporting role in the film adaptation of Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie's novel "Half of a Yellow Sun." In 2014, he bagged the leading role in the Netflix film "Imperial Dreams,". The film won the Audience Award on its premiere at the Sundance Film Festival in January 2014.

However, his international breakthrough came in 2015, when he was cast in the role of the renegade stormtrooper “Finn” in "Star Wars: The Force Awakens," the first film in the "Star Wars" sequel trilogy. The movie went on to become a massive box-office success, with Boyega gaining widespread acclaim for his performance. He then reprised his role in "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" and "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker."

John Boyega at AOL BUILD Presents: John Boyega, "Star Wars, The Force Awakens"| Getty Images | Photo by Laura Cavanaugh

Apart from "Star Wars," Boyega had played notable roles in "The Circle”, "Detroit”, "Pacific Rim: Uprising", "Naked Singularity" and the science-fiction comedy "They Cloned Tyrone."

Salary From Star Wars

According to an Insider report, the newcomers made between $100,000 and $300,000 for the “Star Wars” films. Thus, Boyega being a newcomer is estimated to have made a salary in the same range.

Career in TV

In 2011, Boyega bagged his first TV role in an episode of "Law & Order: UK." He also appeared in four episodes of the web series "Becoming Human”. He then appeared in the telefilms "My Murder" and "The Whale” and in the limited series "24: Live Another Day”.

Boyega delivered one of his most acclaimed performances in 2020, in the "Red, White and Blue" episode of Steve McQueen's historical anthology series "Small Axe." For his performance in the role of “Leroy Logan”, a black London Metropolitan Police officer, Boyega won the Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor – Series, Miniseries or Television Film.

Voice Acting

Boyega has also lent his voice to several animated shows including, "Major Lazer," and "Tinkershrimp & Dutch". He also reprised his role as Finn for the animated web series "Star Wars Forces of Destiny," and in 2018, he voiced the character of “Bigwig” in Netflix's miniseries adaptation of "Watership Down."

Other Ventures

Apart from acting, Boyega also runs a TV & film production company called Upperroom Entertainment. As per the Daily Mail UK, the company generated approximately over $1 million ( £900,000) in profit last year. Further, its cumulative earnings are estimated to be approximately over $13 million (£11.4 million) and the company has a deal with Netflix as well.

I am thrilled to announce that my production company, UpperRoom Productions, will be partnering with Netflix International, to develop a slate of non English feature films. https://t.co/n0xUlLqRaO — John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) March 10, 2020

Personal Life

Boyega is reportedly single, but he has been in relationships with Letitia Wright and Kelly Marie Tran in the past. Boyega is also a vocal activist for racial equity. In 2020, he openly criticized Disney for its treatment of his “Star Wars” character “Finn”, accusing them of sidelining his role and using it as a symbol of diversity for marketing instead.

John Boyega speaks to the crowd during a Black Lives Matter protest | Getty Images | Photo by Justin Setterfield

Awards

2021 BAFTA TV Award Nomination: Leading Actor For “Small Axe”

2016 BAFTA Rising Star Award

2021 Critics Choice Award: Best Actor in a Limited Series or a Movie Made for Television For “Small Axe”

2016 Cannes Film Festival: Chopard Trophy

2021 Golden Globe: Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Supporting Role For “Small Axe”

2016 Empire UK Award: Best Male Newcomer For “Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens”

