What Is 'Silent Night’ Actor Joel Kinnaman's Net Worth?

Name Joel Kinnaman Net worth $14 million Sources of income Acting DOB November 25, 1979 Age 44 Gender Male Nationality Sweden, United States of America Profession Actor

Joel Kinnaman visits the #IMDboat At San Diego Comic-Con | Getty Images | Photo by Vivien Killilea

Swedish-American actor, Joel Kinnaman has an estimated net worth of $14 million as of December 2023, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Kinnaman has been part of numerous successful Hollywood productions including hits like "Robocop" (the 2014 remake) and "Suicide Squad." He has made notable appearances on the smaller screen as well in shows like “House of Cards” and “Altered Carbon.” His latest project, “Silent Night,” an action thriller with no spoken dialogue is also garnering acclaim for the actor.

Career in acting

Born in Stockholm, Sweden, Kinnaman started his entertainment career at a very early age as a child actor. He consistently appeared in Swedish soap operas. Initially, his older sister helped him gain roles as she was dating a director at the time. As a child actor, he appeared in 22 episodes of the soap opera, "Storstad."

In 2002, Kinnaman studied drama and as an acting student, he managed to book several roles in Swedish films like "Hannah med H" and "God Save the King." He went on to star in nine different Swedish films in the next few years. His most notable roles came in films like "In Your Veins" and the film series "Johan Falk." After winning several awards for his work in Swedish films, he hired an agent in the United States. Kinnamon soon landed a role in Hollywood in his first international film, "The Darkest Hour” which was released in 2011.

He bagged a notable role in the AMC series, "The Killing," which was based on a Danish television series. He then booked the lead role in the 2014 remake of "RoboCop." He also appeared in films like "Safe House" and "Lola Versus." Kinnaman also played the role of Governor Will Conway in "House of Cards" for two seasons. After “House of Cards,” he went on to book the lead role in the Netflix series, "Altered Carbon,” playing the role of Takeshi Kovacs. As per a Vulture report, Kinnaman made $350,000 per episode for the futuristic drama.

In 2018, he appeared in the Amazon Prime Video series "Hanna," and in the same year, he joined the cast of Apple TV+'s "For All Mankind." He further continued with his film career booking roles in movies like "The Informer." His next major role came in the DC film, “Suicide Squad” playing the role of Commander Rick Flag alongside stars like Will Smith and Margot Robbie.

Kinnaman purchased a property on the Sunset Strip for $2.245 million in 2014. The home featured three bedrooms, spanning across 2,500 square feet. Further, in 2016, Kinnaman bought another home in California. The new residence in Venice cost about $3.749 million. It features 3,343 square feet of living space with three bedrooms wood floors, marble countertops, and a neatly-decorated yard.

In the same year, Kinnaman put his Sunset Strip for sale at an initial price of $2.795 million. However, he cut the price down to $2.35 million, agreeing to sell his property at a loss, having originally acquired it for $2.45 million years earlier. He ultimately averted the loss as Vinnie Guadagnino bought this home for $3.5 million in 2017.

Kinnaman was first married to Swedish tattoo artist Cleo Wattenström. They split in 2018 after three years of being together. He then went on to date Kelly Gale, a Swedish-Australian model.

Kinnaman grew up with a medical condition called pectus excavatum. The condition causes the appearance of a caved-in chest. After his role on "Altered Carbon," Kinnaman underwent surgery and two metal bars were inserted into his sternum to make his chest appear normal.

2011 Guldbagge: Best Actor (Bästa manliga huvudroll) for “Easy Money”

2022 Saturn Award Nomination for Best Supporting Actor in a Streaming Series for “For All Mankind”

2012 Saturn Award Nomination: Best Supporting Actor on Television for “The Killing”

What is Joel Kinnaman's most famous role?

Joel Kinnaman is widely recognized for his role as Captain Flag in “Suicide Squad" and the role of Takeshi Kovacs in the Netflix series "Altered Carbon."

Where is Joel Kinnaman from?

Joel Kinnaman was born in Stockholm, Sweden.

Who played Conway in "House of Cards"?

Joel Kinnaman played the role of Will Conway in “House Of Cards.”

Who plays Captain Flag?

Swedish-American actor, Joel Kinnaman plays the role of Captain Flag in “Suicide Squad.”

When did Joel Kinnaman move to America?

Joel Kinnaman moved to America in 2009 to work on AMC's “The Killing.”

