What Is 'The Exorcism of Emily Rose' Star Jennifer Carpenter's Net Worth?

Name Jennifer Carpenter Net worth $8 million Salary 100,000 per episode Annual income N/A Sources of income Acting DOB December 7, 1979 Age 44 years Gender Male Nationality United States of America Profession Actor

Jennifer Carpenter walks the red carpet ahead of the 'Brawl In Cell Block 99' | Getty Images | Photo by Dominique Charriau

American actress Jennifer Carpenter has an estimated net worth of $8 million, as of 2023, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Carpenter is best known for playing the role of Debra Morgan in the Showtime series "Dexter." Carpenter also gained widespread critical acclaim for her performance in the film “The Exorcism of Emily Jones” and for playing Rebecca Harris in the CBS television series "Limitless."

Career in Acting

Born in Louisville, Kentucky, Carpenter went to elementary school at St. Raphael the Archangel and high school at the all-girls Sacred Heart Academy. Carpenter studied at the Walden Theatre Conservatory program and later at the Juilliard School in New York.

Before graduating, she made her acting debut in the 2002 Broadway revival of Arthur Miller's "The Crucible" starring alongside Liam Neeson and Laura Linney.

However, Carpenter’s first major role came in 2005 in the horror film, “The Exorcism of Emily Rose”. She starred in the role of Emily Rose and gained widespread critical acclaim for her performance.

Her next famous role came in 2006 in the Showtime crime drama television series "Dexter”. She played the role of Dexter's adoptive sister Debra. Apart from positive reviews, she won several nominations and awards for her performance. The role shot her to fame and her acting skills were well appreciated.

She starred in the American remake of the Spanish horror film "Quarantine” and made a return to the stage in the off-Broadway play "Gruesome Playground Injuries" at Second Stage Theatre in 2011. She also made a guest appearance on the CBS drama "The Good Wife." For her work on television, Carpenter earned a salary of $100,000 per episode as per Celebrity Net Worth.

She further bagged a major role in the CBS drama television series "Limitless," starring alongside Jake McDorman. Carpenter then starred alongside renowned actors Mel Gibson and Vince Vaughan in the 2018 neo-noir crime thriller "Dragged Across Concrete."

Having appeared in horror films, Carpenter ventured into voice acting in 2014, and became the voice of Juli Kidman in the survival horror video game "The Evil Within”. In 2020, she voiced one of the lead characters, Sonya Blade in the animated martial arts film, "Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion Revenge.

Carpenter sold her property in Los Angeles, CA, for $695,000 in 2008. The 1937 bungalow features two bedrooms, one and a half bathrooms, and a backyard surrounded by mature trees and beautiful landscaping as per Celebrity Net Worth. The actress had initially purchased the home for $830,000.

During the filming of Dexter, Carpenter dated her co-star, Michael C. Hall. Later in 2008, they got engaged and subsequently appeared as a married couple at the 66th Golden Globe Awards in 2009. However, the next year they released a statement announcing their divorce which was finalized in 2011. The two have remained close friends.

In 2015, Carpenter got engaged to musician Seth Avett. At the time they were expecting their first child together. Carpenter announced that she was eight and a half months pregnant when she shot the pilot for “Limitless”. Carpenter and Avett got married next year.

Seth Avett and Jennifer Carpenter at the premiere of "Fosse/Verdon" | Getty Images | Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

2009 Saturn Award: Best Supporting Actress on Television For “Dexter”

2006 MTV Movie Award: Best Frightened Performance For “The Exorcism of Emily Rose”

2009 Scream Award: Best Supporting Actress For “Dexter”

2006 Scream Award: Breakout Performance For “The Exorcism of Emily Rose”

2012 IGN Award: Best TV Actress For “Dexter”

How old is Jennifer Carpenter?

Jennifer Carpenter is 44 years old.

How old is Deb in Dexter?

The character Debra Morgan played by Jennifer Carpenter in “Dexter” was 32 years old at the time of her death in the show, as per Fandom.

How did Jennifer Carpenter get famous?

Carpenter first attracted critical attention for her performance in "The Exorcism of Emily Rose" and then for her famous role as Debra on the Showtime series, “Dexter”.

Did Dexter and Deb date in real life?

Yes, Michael C. Hall and Carpenter who played the roles of Dexter and Debra indeed dated in real life. They subsequently got married in 2008. However, they got divorced in 2011 and continued to film the show’s finale in 2012.

