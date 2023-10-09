Name Jason Derulo Net worth $16 million Salary N/A Annual income N/A Sources of income Music, social media, business ventures DOB September 21, 1989 Age 34 years Gender Male Nationality United States of America Profession Singer-songwriter, actor, dancer,

Singer-songwriter, actor and dancer Jason Derulo has an estimated net worth of $16 million as of 2023, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Derulo rose to fame as a social media sensation and took the internet by storm through TikTok. Since the beginning of his career, Derulo has sold over 30 million singles. He is best known for the hit songs "Wiggle", "Talk Dirty", "In My Head", and "Whatcha Say".

Jason Derulo performs on stage during the MTV EMA's 2015 | Getty Images | Photo by Brian Rasic

Recently, aspiring singer Emaza Gibson filed a lawsuit accusing Derulo of quid pro quo sexual harassment. Gibson claimed that he signed her to a record deal to have sexual relations with her, NBC reported. She alleged that Derulo showed aggressive behavior, sent her unwanted invitations, and she feared for her safety. She alleged that Derulo eventually dropped her deal after she rejected his offers.

Jason Derulo sued by singer alleging he demanded sex in exchange for a record deal https://t.co/5qhHuB0yWm pic.twitter.com/j3UyacXvoK — New York Post (@nypost) October 5, 2023

Derulo's studio album titled "After himself" released in 2010 and quickly became a sensational hit. Its singles, "Whatcha Say" and "In My Head," were the top hits that skyrocketed Derulo into the limelight. He then went on to release hit singles like "Swalla" featuring Nicki Minaj and several successful albums like “Talk Dirty” and “Everything Is 4” earning acclaim and a loyal fan base.

In an interview with Forbes, Derulo mentioned that he has 13 sources of income. He added that his most lucrative income stream is Rocket Carwash. He said that the business has a “Spotify Model” for car washes and it is a $2 billion business.

Derulo also earns from social media, especially TikTok where he has over 30 million followers. As per The Richest, he makes about $75,000 per post. However, it has not been verified.

Derulo owns a famous castle-style bachelor pad in Tarzana, Los Angeles, which he bought for about $3 million, as per The Richest. The property resembles the castles in fairytale dramas and features five bedrooms in the main house. It also has a house attached for guests and two massive garages which can store up to eight cars.

Derulo owns a slate of impressive supercars. He has a Rolls Royce Phantom, which cost him about $400,000, according to The Richest. He also has a Lamborghini Gallardo 550-2 worth $214,000 and a BMW i8, worth approximately $130,000, in his collection.

Derulo was in a relationship with singer Jordin Sparks for three years, and the couple split in 2014. Since then, he is rumored to have dated model Jena Frumes, with whom he has a son. He has also dated fashion designer Daphne Joy and Ragon Miller, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

How old is Jason Derulo?

Jason Derulo is 34 years old.

Is Jason Derulo a billionaire?

No, Jason Derulo has an estimated net worth of $16 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth

What's Jason Derulo's real name?

Jason Derulo’s real name is Jason Joel Desrouleaux.

Does Jason Derulo have a kid?

Jason Derulo has a son with his now ex-girlfriend Jena Frumes.

