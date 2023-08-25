Name Jason Kent Bateman Net worth $30 million Salary $900,000 Annual Income $5 million Sources of income Acting, directing, production DOB January 14, 1969 Age 54 years Gender Male Nationality American Profession Actor, director, producer

American TV and film star Jason Bateman has an estimated net worth of $30 million as of 2023, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Bateman rose to fame as a child actor in “Little House on the Prairie”. Since then he has starred in several hit shows and films that have grossed millions at the box office. Bateman is prominently known for his famous roles in the hit series, “Arrested Development” and “Ozark.” Bateman won a Golden Globe and a Satellite Award for his deadpan comedy in the role of Michael Bluth in “Arrested Development”.

Over the course of his decades-long career, Bateman has pocketed some hefty paychecks. For his role in “Arrested Development”, Bateman earned up to $100,000 per episode as per CelebAnswers. For the series “Ozark”, Bateman was reportedly paid up to $300,000 per episode with which the total comes out to be roughly $3 million annually.

Bateman has also appeared in films that have grossed millions, including “Identity Thief (2013)”, “The Gift (2015)”, Zootopia (2016)” and “Game Night (2018)”.

Bateman bought a $3 million home in Beverly Hills along with his partner Amanda Anka in 2013. The property was previously the long-time residence of actor Ernest Borgnine. Bateman and Anka reportedly undertook a massive renovation on the property as per Celebrity Net Worth. Further in 2018, the couple bought the property next door for nearly $2 million.

Bateman also has an impressive collection of luxury vehicles as per 21Motoring. Some of the cars he owns include a Land Rover Range Rover which is worth $115,000, a Jaguar XJ which is worth about $100,000, a BMW X5 which is worth about $65,000, and reportedly one of his recent purchases was a Tesla Model S worth about $100,000.

Bateman got married to Amanda Anka, the daughter of the legendary singer and songwriter Pail Anka, in 2001. They have two children together. Bateman has battled addiction during his acting career mainly in the 90s, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

2021 Screen Actors Guild Award: Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series for “Ozark”

2019 Screen Actors Guild Award: Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series for: Ozark”

2005 Golden Satellite Award: Best Actor in a Series, Comedy or Musical for “Arrested Development”

2005 Satellite Award: Outstanding Actor in a Series, Comedy or Musical for “Arrested Development”

2005 Golden Globe Award: Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Comedy or Musical for “Arrested Development”

How old is Jason Bateman

Jason Bateman is 54 years old.

Who is Jason Bateman’s wife?

Jason Bateman has been married to Amanda Anka since 2001.

What is Jason Bateman’s net worth?

Jason Bateman’s estimated net worth is pegged at $30 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

Are Jennifer Aniston and Jason Bateman friends?

Jason Bateman and Jennifer Aniston are considered to be long-time close friends and supporters of each other.

Does Jason Bateman have kids?

Yes, Jason Bateman has two kids with his wife Amanda Anka.

