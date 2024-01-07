Name Jamie Dornan Net Worth $14 Million Gender Male DOB May 1, 1982 Age 41 Nationality British Profession Singer, model, actor, musician

Popular for his role in the "50 Shades" trilogy and praised for performances in movies such as "Belfast," Jamie Dornan, a British actor, model, and musician, is worth $14 million as of January 2024, per Celebrity Net Worth. Before playing Christian Grey in "Fifty Shades of Grey" he began his career as a successful male model. In 2006, he entered showbiz with roles in "Marie Antoinette" and "Once Upon a Time," leading to more significant roles, including the "Fifty Shades" series. Beyond the trilogy, he starred in movies like "Anthropoid." Dornan is recognized as one of the sexiest men alive and is considered a top Irish actor of the modern era.

Early in his career, Dornan joined a band named Sons of Jim and took part in a modeling competition reality show called "Model Behavior." Despite being eliminated, he secured a contract with Select Model Management in 2001, marking the start of his modeling journey. By 2003, he was modeling for brands like Abercrombie & Fitch and later collaborated with Aquascutum, Hugo Boss, and Armani.

His fame surged as he became recognized for campaigns with Dior Homme and Calvin Klein, earning him the nickname, "The Golden Torso." Dornan then worked with brands like Dolce & Gabbana, Zara, Banana Republic, Dior, Calvin Klein, and Levi's. Despite focusing more on acting, he continued modeling and became the face of a fragrance line for Hugo Boss in 2018.

His cinematic breakthrough came in 2011 when he joined ABC's "Once Upon a Time," gaining recognition for his role as Sheriff Graham. He showcased his versatility by portraying a serial killer in the Irish series "The Fall," earning awards for his performance from 2013 to 2016.

During his time on "The Fall," Dornan bagged the role of Christian Grey in "Fifty Shades of Grey," a massive success followed by two sequels, "Fifty Shades Darker" and "Fifty Shades Freed." The trilogy's box office revenue surpassed $1.3 billion, establishing it as one of the most commercially successful R-rated film franchises.

Jamie Dornan's salary

Despite the massive success of the initial "Fifty Shades of Grey" film, Jamie Dornan and co-star Dakota Johnson were initially paid a modest $250,000. Following the film's remarkable box-office performance, both actors successfully renegotiated their contracts for the subsequent two films, securing higher six-figure salaries. In 2016, a report from Dornan's firm, Where's The Danger Ltd. suggested he earned approximately $1,184,935 in dividends, reflecting his growing popularity and updated contracts. In 2015, it was reported that Jamie Dornan would receive a salary of $5.6 million for his roles in the next two "Fifty Shades of Grey" films.

In 2018, it was reported that Dornan sold his property in Nichols Canyon, Los Angeles for $3.18 million. Situated in Hollywood Hills, the modern house boasts 2,500 square feet and 3.5 bedrooms, featuring a glass-walled atrium at its center and a pool with a hot tub in the yard. Dornan had bought this home 2.5 years prior to the sale, initially paying $2.85 million for it. Dornan and his wife also own a 5-bedroom home in Cotswolds, located approximately two hours outside of London, which they acquired for about $2.3 million in 2015.

Jamie Dornan and singer/actress Amelia Warner have been together since 2010. They got engaged in 2012 and exchanged vows in 2013. The couple has since welcomed three children into their family.

Where is Jamie Dornan from?

James Peter Maxwell Dornan is an actor, model, and musician from Northern Ireland.

How much was Jamie Dornan and co-star Dakota Johnson paid initially for the "Fifty Shades of Grey" film?

Despite the massive success of the initial "Fifty Shades of Grey" film, Jamie Dornan and co-star Dakota Johnson were initially paid a modest $250,000.

Which was Jamie Dornan's first film?

Dornan entered the acting world in 2006 with a role in the film, "Marie Antoinette."

