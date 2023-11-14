Here's A Look At Jack Harlow's Net Worth And His Rapid Rise To Fame

Name Jack Harlow Net worth $5 million Salary N/A Annual income N/A Sources of income Music, endorsements DOB March 13, 1998 Age 25 years Gender Male Nationality United States of America Profession Rapper, songwriter, producer

Rapper and songwriter Jack Harlow has an estimated net worth of $5 million as of July, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Harlow rose to fame with his hit single "What's Poppin" in 2020. He gained critical acclaim with his collaboration with Lil Nas X on the song "Industry Baby."

Jack Harlow performs during Lollapalooza Paris Festival | Getty Images | Photo by David Wolff-Patrick

Career in Music

Harlow’s first commercial EP, "The Handsome Harlow," was released in late 2015 when he was still in high school. After his graduation, he released a mixtape "18", which was the first album on his label Private Garden. In 2017, Harlow released the singles "Routine" and "Dark Knight," which became the lead single on his mixtape "Gazebo."

In 2018, Harlow came across DJ Drama and eventually signed with his record label Generation Now. He then made his major label debut with the mixtape, "Loose." He then released the single "Thru the Night" and the mixtape "Confetti," in 2019.

However, Harlow's major commercial breakthrough came in early 2020 with the track "What's Poppin." While the song went viral on TikTok, its remix also reached number two on the Billboard Hot 100. Further, the music video for the song gained 100 million views on YouTube and even got a Grammy Nomination.

He released his debut studio album, "That's What They All Say” in 2020. It featured several top artists including Lil Wayne, Lil Baby, DaBaby, and Adam Levine. The album made it to number five on the Billboard 200 and number two on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

Harlow has also found great success working with other artists in popular collaborations. He featured alongside Post Malone and DaBaby on Saweetie's hit single "Tap In (Remix)," and on City Girls' "Pussy Talk (Remix)” with Lil Wayne and Quavo.

However, the biggest hit of his career came in July 2021, with the track “Industry Baby” in which he featured alongside Lil Nas X. He also appeared in the music video and the song went on to reach number one on the Billboard Hot 100.

His second studio album, "Come Home the Kids Miss You," released in March 2022, debuted at number three on the US Billboard 200. In April 2023, Harlow announced his third album, "Jackman," which was released a few days later.

Career in Acting

Apart from music, Harlow has also appeared in films and shows. His acting debut came in a remake of the 1992 film "White Men Can't Jump," which premiered on Hulu in May 2023. He also starred alongside Matt Damon and Casey Affleck in the Apple TV+ movie "The Instigators."

Endorsements and Other Ventures

Over the years, Harlow has endorsed several top brands. He partnered with KFC and appeared in promotions for the brand. He also bagged a major endorsement deal with a global brand New Balance.

Apart from KFC and New Balance, Harlow has collaborated with other popular brands like the Buffalo Wild Wings, Call of Duty, Venmo, Tommy Hilfiger, and Cheetos. Harlow is also estimated to be making $1 million in merchandise sales, as per Cosmopolitan.

As of 2023, Harlow is reportedly single. However, as per reports, he was romantically linked to several popular celebrities. He was linked to Addison in 2021 and rapper Saweeti. Back in 2022, Page Six reported that Harlow was dating pop artist Dua Lipa. However, nothing was confirmed by Harlow or Dua Lipa.

2023 Grammy Nomination: Best Melodic Rap Performance For "First Class"

2023 Grammy Nomination: Best Rap Album For "Come Home the Kids Miss You"

2023 Grammy Nomination: Best Rap Song For "Churchill Downs"

2022 Grammy Nomination: Album of the Year For "Montero"

2022 Grammy Nomination: Best Melodic Rap Performance For "Industry Baby"

2021 Grammy Nomination: Best Rap Performance For "What's Poppin"

2022 MTV VMA: Best Collaboration For “Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow: Industry Baby”

2022 MTV VMA: Best Visual Effects For “Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow: Industry Baby”

2022 MTV VMA: Song of Summer For “Jack Harlow: First Class”

How old is Jack Harlow?

Harlow is 25 years old.

Does Jack Harlow have a girlfriend?

Jack Harlow is reportedly not dating anyone currently.

Why is Jack Harlow so popular now?

Jack Harlow has released several hit singles in his career and he rose to global fame with his collaboration with Lil Nas X on the single “Industry Baby.”

What is Jack Harlow’s net worth?

Jack Harlow has an estimated net worth of $5 million as of July.

