What Is Oscar-Winning Actress Idina Menzel’s Net Worth?

Actress and singer/songwriter, Idina Menzel has an estimated net worth of $16 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Menzel is best known for voicing the character of Elsa in Disney's globally popular animated film, "Frozen" and singing the song "Let It Go". She has won several awards, including an Oscar and a Tony.

Idina Menzel at Disney's "Disenchanted" Premiere | Getty Images | Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Career in theater and music

Idina Kim Mentzel started as a wedding and bar mitzvah singer after graduating from high school. Soon her career in theater launched and her first breakthrough came in 1995 when she was cast in the well-known musical, "Rent." Mezel was praised by critics for her role and won a Tony Award nomination. She also played the original role of Maureen Johnson in the 2005 film adaptation of "Rent."

25 years ago tonight, we learned to forget regret or life is ours to miss. #RENT pic.twitter.com/FljjR0gd3l — Idina Menzel (@idinamenzel) January 26, 2021

After “Rent,” Menzel focused on her musical career and released a solo album titled, "Still I Can't Be Still." She returned to theater and her next major accomplishment came in 2003 when she starred in the Broadway musical, "Wicked." She won a Tony Award for Best Leading Actress in a Musical for her work. Menzel reprised her role in another run of "Wicked" and during this time, she was the highest-paid female performer in London’s West End making over $30,000 per week.

idina menzel, behind the scenes of “rent” (1994) and “wicked” (2003) pic.twitter.com/ZZoORVtdAH — naná (@coxmxnzel) December 28, 2020

Menzel also released several musical albums and in 2008, her third solo album, "I Stand" helped her make it to the charts for the first time. She then toured to support her album across the United States and to international venues in Australia and other countries. Menzel booked a recurring role on the series "Glee” and her biggest break in entertainment came in 2013 when she voiced the character of Elsa in the animated film, "Frozen." The film was a commercial and critical success, and it went on to gross over $1.28 billion at the box office.

Idina Menzel at the European Premiere of Disney's "Frozen 2" | Getty Images | Photo by Gareth Cattermole

Menzel also sang the hit song "Let It Go" for the film which won an Academy Award and a Grammy Award. She also reprised her role in "Frozen II" and starred in the film "Beaches" in 2017.

Other ventures and endorsements

Over the years, Menzel has endorsed brands like American Express, L'Oreal and Starbucks. In 2022, she collaborated with QVC to launch her first apparel line, Encore by Idina Menzel. The clothing line fuses the bi-coastal lifestyle with chic-casual apparel, as per its description.

Menzel purchased a 4,700 square feet home in 2015 with her then-boyfriend Aaron Lohr in Encino, California. The Mediterranean-style residence features a pool and spa in the yard along with stunning views of the canyon and cities, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

Menzel first got married to actor Taye Diggs in 2003. The two met during the production of "Rent." They welcomed their first child in 2009 before their divorce in 2014. She then dated Aaron Lohr, another actor who starred in "Rent." The two got married in 2017.

Aaron Lohr and Idina Menzel attend the 92nd Annual Academy Awards | Getty Images | Photo by Amy Sussman

2014 Academy Award: Best Original Song for “Let It Go”

2014 Grammy Award: Best Song Written For Visual Media for “Let It Go”

2004 Tony Award: Best Actress in a Musical for “Wicked”

2019 Star on the Walk of Fame: Live Performance

2014 BTVA People's Choice Voice Acting Award: Breakthrough Voice Actress of the Year for “Frozen”

2014 BTVA People's Choice Voice Acting Award: Best Female Lead Vocal Performance in a Feature Film for “Frozen”

2014 BTVA People's Choice Voice Acting Award: Best Vocal Ensemble in a Feature Film for “Frozen”

2014 BTVA Feature Film Voice Acting Award: Best Vocal Ensemble in a Feature Film for “Frozen”

2014 Teen Choice Award: Choice Animated Movie: Voice for “Frozen”

What is Idina Menzel most famous for?

Idina Menzel is best known as Maureen in "Rent," Elphaba in "Wicked" and as the voice of Elsa in "Frozen."

How many kids does Idina Menzel have?

Idina Menzel has one child with ex-husband Taye Diggs.

What is Idina Menzel’s net worth?

Idina Menzel has an estimated net worth of $16 million.

