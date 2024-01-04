What Is 'The Real Houswives Of Melbourne' Star and Lawyer Gina Liano's Net Worth?

Name Gina Liano Net worth $10 million Salary N/A Annual income N/A Sources of income Law, Television, Acting DOB 1966 Age 57 years Gender Female Nationality Australia Profession Lawyer, actor, entrepreneur, TV personality

Australian lawyer, artist, television personality, and author, Gina Liano has an estimated net worth of $10 million as of 2023, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Liano is best known for the reality show, “The Real Housewives of Melbourne”. Liano currently works as a criminal lawyer and is a single mom to two kids.

Gina Liano at the 59th Annual Logie Awards | Getty Awards | Photo by Scott Barbour

Career in Law and TV

Liano started a business in the 1980s with one of her sisters. It was a chain of boutiques. Before that, she was a property developer and a qualified art gallery curator. Liano then received her law degree in 1997 and started working as a lawyer after her graduation. She has been practicing law for over 20 years and has represented several high-profile clients over her career, including Hollywood celebrities and athletes.

In 2014, Liano joined the cast of “The Real Housewives of Melbourne” in the show's first season. The series tracks the lives of rich women and the show further increased her wealth and made her famous. She went on to appear in the show till the fourth season.

She then joined the cast of a TV series called “Neighbors” as “The Real Housewives” opened a lot of doors for her. Liano played the role of Mary Smith in "The Neighbors" and made her first appearance on the show in 2015. Liano also appeared as one of the contestants on “The Celebrity Apprentice Australia”. She currently works as a junior barrister at Children’s Court, and appears on TV interviews and hosts podcasts as well.

Other ventures

In 2015, Liano released her first book, an autobiography named “Fearless”. She has also launched her shoe line. The launch of the shoe line drew some drama as Liano had named some of the shows after her co-stars on “The Real Housewives”.

Liano is a single mother of two boys, Christos, and Myles. She has been married and divorced twice and she is reportedly in an on-and-off relationship with Dean Giannarelli.

In 2003, the reality star was diagnosed with cancer. Following a year of chemotherapy and radiation, she was declared cancer-free. She subsequently became a Victorian Cancer Council ambassador. She talks about her life and battle with cancer in her autobiography “Fearless”. She also said to loves fashion and she reportedly adds to her wardrobe every week. She loves to shop also for her home, in Versace's finest home interiors.

How old is Gina Liano?

Gina Liano is about 57 years old.

Why did Gina Liano quit?

Gina Liano quit the conflict-heavy series after the fourth season finished airing in 2018. In an interview with Stellar, she confesses that catfights were quite enough for her.

Who did Gina play in Neighbours?

Gina Liano played the role of Mary Smith in The Neighbours.

How tall is Gina Liano?

1.73 meters or 5 feet 6 inches.

Who is Gina Liano's partner?

Gina Liano is reportedly in an on-and-off relationship with Dean Giannarelli.

What is Gina Liano’s net worth?

Gina Liano has an estimated net worth of $10 million.

