 George Clooney Donates $1 Million For Striking Actors; What's His Net Worth?

George Clooney is among a dozen stars who have donated to support out-of-work actors during the ongoing strike by the Screen Actors Guild (SAG-AFTRA). Courtney B Vance, president of the foundation, Wednesday, announced that they have raised over $15 million for the emergency fund, thanks in large part to contributions from Hollywood’s top-earning stars.

Vance singled out George Clooney and Meryl Streep, who have donated $1 million each, while being vocal campaigners for the foundation and members of its Actors’ Council.

George Clooney, Meryl Streep Among a Dozen Stars Joining Dwayne Johnson to Donate Millions to SAG-AFTRA Foundation https://t.co/L9mb1CMs12 — Variety (@Variety) August 2, 2023

George Clooney is one of the most sought-after actors in the industry. Apart from Walt Disney, he is the only artist to be nominated for Academy Awards in six different categories. Further, he commands a mammoth net worth thanks to his ultra-successful career and business ventures.

George Clooney has helped various organizations and charities through his foundation to offer relief and support to people during times of need. George and wofe Amal Clooney co-founded the Clooney Foundation for Justice in 2016, a non-profit that works towards advancing classrooms, communities, and courtrooms worldwide.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, George Clooney has a net worth of $500 million. He amassed his wealth from his successful acting career which produced films like "The Perfect Storm,” "Syriana,” “Ocean’s Eleven” and many more. Further, he has earned millions from his endorsements, and successful business ventures and has invested in real estate as well.

George Clooney’s breakthrough role was arguably in “ER”, which was released in 1994. As per Celebrity Net Worth, he earned about $100,000 per episode and made a total of $11 million from the show.

In the 2000s, Clooney had become a major star, thanks to movies like "O Brother, Where Art Thou?” for which he earned $1 Million”. He also starred in other hits including "The Perfect Storm,from which he made $8 Million. In 2001, Clooney reportedly made $20 Million for his role in "Ocean's Eleven.”

By 2013, Clooney was earning $20 million for his roles. He charged that amount for a 20-minute role in the space thriller "Gravity". From his TV and film career, Clooney has earned around $200 million before taxes, as per the publication.

Over the years Clooney has signed several endorsement deals with brands such as Omega, Martini Vermouth, and Fiat. However, his most prominent endorsement would be Nespresso for which he has appeared in multiple ads. According to Business Insider, Clooney pocketed nearly $40 million from the Nespresso deal.

George Clooney describes how Nespresso’s Reviving Origins program is supporting communities in Colombia, Zimbabwe, and Puerto Rico: “Farmers’ lives are changed in a big way.” #RevivingOrigins — Nespresso USA (@NespressoUSA) September 4, 2019

Clooney revealed he was offered $35 million for a single day's work in a commercial for an airline in 2021, as per Variety. However, he rejected the deal as the airline was owned and operated by an unnamed country which he described as an "ally" of the United States but "is questionable at times." This shows how much Clooney can potentially make from brand endorsements.

In 2018, George Clooney was named in Forbes’ annual list of the highest-paid actors even though had hadn’t made a movie in two years at the time. This was due to his deal with British liquor conglomerate Diageo for the tequila brand Casamigos, which he had co-founded. In 2017, Clooney along with his two partners sold Casamigos to Diageo for $1 billion and he reported walking away with $233 million from the deal, according to Forbes.

George Clooney's tequila firm Casamigos sells for $1bn https://t.co/fg673I0PB0 — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) June 21, 2017

Over the years, Clooney has invested millions in properties across the world. In 1995, he bought a 7,354-square-foot villa in L.A.’s studio city featuring six bedrooms for $2.2 million. The property is likely worth $10+ million today. In 2002, he bought an 18th-century villa in Lake Como, Italy for a whopping $7 million.

In 2014, George along with his wife Amal bought a property on the English island of Sonning Eye on the Thames for a massive $13 million. Two years later, the couple purchased a New York City luxury condo for $14.7 million.

George and Amal Clooney 'are eyeing up £7 million sprawling countryside estate in the South of France' https://t.co/AxdAL9Renz — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) May 6, 2021

More recently in 2021, the couple purchased a Provence wine estate in Brignoles, France, called Domaine du Canadel, for $8.3 million taking their real estate portfolio to an estimated $100 million.